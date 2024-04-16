Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky: 50 points and a $250,000 bonus in a Canadiens loss
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Finally! The 2023-2024 season came to an end tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

The game had no significant stakes for the Habs, but the opposite was true for the opponents, who were playing for their season.

Here’s the final lineup of the season and how it compares with the first game of the campaign:

Here’s the visitors’:

The game started well for both teams.

Physical play was present, but for the sixth consecutive game, the Habs scored the first goal. Like Lane Hutson yesterday, Logan Mailloux scored his first NHL point in his first period.

Before the end of the period, Detroit buzzed and tied the game.

Mortiz Seider surprised Cayden Primeau with a shot from the blue line.

At intermission, Mailloux reserved an interview in French for Marc Denis.

A true Québécois, already!

In the second period, the Canadiens’ best player of the season continued his excellent finish.

Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher took advantage of Joel Armia’s play to score his eighth point in his last five games.

A little later, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky contributed to Cole Caufield’s 28th goal.

Suddenly, the Slovakian was just one point away from the 50-goal plateau.

3-1 Montreal.

But 54 seconds later, Joe Veleno surprised Primeau and cut the deficit to one goal.

Let’s bet the Montreal goalie wants Macklin Celebrini, too.

At the start of the third period, Detroit brought everyone back to square one.

But Slafkovsky scored his 20th goal late in the game. He collected his $250,000 bonus (20 goals) and reached the 50-point plateau.

Lane Hutson picked up an assist on the game.

The Habs seemed headed for victory, but Detroit forced overtime with less than five seconds left in the third period.

For a second game in 24 hours, overtime.

Let’s just say that the linesmen’s decision to call the disallowed clearance, a little before, was pretty controversial.

Despite a 4-on-3 power play, the home team failed to score. The shootout was therefore necessary.

Here’s a summary:

Cole Caufield STOP

Dylan Larkin STOP

Lane Hutson OFF

Lucas Raymond STOP

Nick Suzuki STOP

Patrick Kane GOAL

Final score: 5-4 Detroit

The Red Wings are still eliminated. The Capitals had won just moments earlier.

Now it’s playoff time! The Canadiens will empty their lockers tomorrow.

Martin St-Louis’ team will finish 27th overall (6th worst), unless the Coyotes pick up a point against the Oilers tomorrow. The Senators won tonight.

Comparisons with last season

Top scorers for 2022-2023 :

  • Nick Suzuki 66 points
  • Kirby Dach 38 points
  • Cole Caufield 36 points
  • Mike Hoffman 34 points
  • Mike Matheson 34 points
Top scorers for 2023-2024 :

  • Nick Suzuki 77 points
  • Cole Caufield 65 points
  • Mike Matheson 62 points
  • Juraj Slafkovsky 50 points
  • Alex Newhook 34 points
Top scorers for 2022-2023 :

  • Nick Suzuki 26 goals
  • Cole Caufield 26 goals
  • Josh Anderson 21 goals
  • Mike Hoffman 14 goals
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 14 goals
  • Kirby Dach 14 goals
Top scorers for 2023-2024 :

  • Nick Suzuki 33 goals
  • Cole Caufield 28 goals
  • Juraj Slafkovsky 20 goals
  • Joel Armia 17 goals
  • Brendan Gallagher 16 goals
A much brighter 2023-2024 season, then.

