Juraj Slafkovsky: 50 points and a $250,000 bonus in a Canadiens loss

The Habs lineup in game 1 VS the Habs lineup in game 82 pic.twitter.com/yJceYaR83G
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 16, 2024
Here’s the final lineup of the season and how it compares with the first game of the campaign:
Here’s the visitors’:
Tonight in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/xME54KYcam
– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2024
Alex Newhook opens the scoring for Montreal
Logan Mailloux has his first career NHL point. pic.twitter.com/iWK0CvK7pu
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 16, 2024
Seider’s point shot ties the game! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/N6Ystj937I
– Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 16, 2024
A true Québécois, already!
“C’est incroyable icitte!”
-Logan Mailloux pic.twitter.com/LG93WnoSxj
– RDS (@RDSca) April 16, 2024
In the second period, the Canadiens’ best player of the season continued his excellent finish.
Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher took advantage of Joel Armia’s play to score his eighth point in his last five games.
Teamwork makes the dream work
Teamwork makes the dream work#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0mNtOjPCKW
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2024
A little later, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky contributed to Cole Caufield’s 28th goal.
Caufield scores his 27th of the season. Good work by Slafkovsky on the one-timer, but look at how Suzuki created time and space for his linemates.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/frX2Pm35k0
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 17, 2024
Let’s bet the Montreal goalie wants Macklin Celebrini, too.
VELENO GIVES THE RED WINGS LIFE
It’s a one goal game. pic.twitter.com/z9xJtean4y
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 17, 2024
SPRONGER!! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/p4IKBZWiy1
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 17, 2024
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT! pic.twitter.com/MjCR6V04y5
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2024
Let’s just say that the linesmen’s decision to call the disallowed clearance, a little before, was pretty controversial.
HOLY SHITTTTT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vWwoFGNewX
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 17, 2024
Here’s a summary:
Now it’s playoff time! The Canadiens will empty their lockers tomorrow.
Martin St-Louis’ team will finish 27th overall (6th worst), unless the Coyotes pick up a point against the Oilers tomorrow. The Senators won tonight.
Comparisons with last season
- Nick Suzuki 66 points
- Kirby Dach 38 points
- Cole Caufield 36 points
- Mike Hoffman 34 points
- Mike Matheson 34 points
- Nick Suzuki 77 points
- Cole Caufield 65 points
- Mike Matheson 62 points
- Juraj Slafkovsky 50 points
- Alex Newhook 34 points
- Nick Suzuki 26 goals
- Cole Caufield 26 goals
- Josh Anderson 21 goals
- Mike Hoffman 14 goals
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 14 goals
- Kirby Dach 14 goals
- Nick Suzuki 33 goals
- Cole Caufield 28 goals
- Juraj Slafkovsky 20 goals
- Joel Armia 17 goals
- Brendan Gallagher 16 goals