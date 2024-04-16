Chris Wideman’s post-career with the Habs: both sides have held discussions

Have you forgotten Chris Wideman?

I’ll admit it: I’d forgotten he was in the Habs organization, buried on the long-term injured list all season. In 2023-2024, he didn’t play a single game in the big league. At least, his contract expires next July.

And he’s confirmed that he won’t be signing another one, either with Montreal or another team. He will be retiring, he confirmed to Simon-Olivier Lorange, who gave LaPresse a summary of his interview with him.

“All the difficulties, the pain, the sleepless nights, the doubts, the demons… It’s been quite a struggle. But it’s been worth it.” In a lengthy interview, defenseman Chris Wideman confirms that his “eventful journey” in the NHL is over. https://t.co/B3wcoX5zh4 – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) April 16, 2024

Wideman has not been spared from injury in recent years, and according to him, it’s time to enjoy life and be there for his children, in particular.

He wants to be an active father, and as he so aptly puts it, “life is long after a professional hockey career”.

The Molson family has been incredible for me and my family. They see us as their children. The staff, the administration, the way we’re treated, I’ve never seen that before. – Chris Wideman

In 291 big-league games, the right-hander collected 78 points, including 33 with the Canadiens. In an interview with Lorange, he confessed that the two years in Montreal were the best of his life.

He’s enjoyed his time here so much that he’d like to stay with the organization. Not as a player, but somewhere in management. Preliminary discussions have been held, but nothing concrete yet.

In bursts

The 34-year-old believes the team will win the Stanley Cup one day, and he wants to be part of the organization that gave him a second chance. A second chance is an understatement, because before signing his minimum-wage contract with the Tricolore, he had reached the bottom of the barrel, as indicated in the excellent text by the LaPresse journalist.His career (before Montreal) and Ubergate in Ottawa are also discussed in the interview.

