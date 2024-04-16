Logan Mailloux, Cayden Primeau and Lane Hutson in uniform tonight

Pearson IN
Ylonen OUT
Mailloux IN
Struble IN
Harris OUT
Kovacevic OUT
Primeau IN
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 16, 2024
We had our suspicions that Logan Mailloux would be in uniform because he was recalled yesterday… But now it’s been confirmed.
On defense, Mailloux and Struble will make their debuts in Martin St-Louis’ line-up…
Tonight’s game is going to be really hot to watch for all Habs fans.
Because we’ll get to see some of the organization’s top prospects in action in the National League.
Make way for the next generation, as they say…
It’s also worth noting that we’re likely to see Carey Price at the Bell Centre becausehe’s in Montreal with his family at the moment.
In my opinion, the answer is no, because the Red Wings have a playoff spot up for grabs, and they absolutely must win…
Prolongation
They did everything to make him feel appreciated within the group… And I imagine the players will do the same with Logan Mailloux.
The Habs boys love their new teammate Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/x6u87jHU7F
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 16, 2024