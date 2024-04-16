Lane Hutson didn’t like skating without his helmet

Lane Hutson had a great time yesterday.

He had the opportunity to live every little ass‘s dream: to go around the ice for the first time in his NHL career.

But if he had to do it all over again, he’d put on his helmet.

The defenseman said after yesterday’s game that he enjoyed the moment because it only happens once in a lifetime…

But that he hopes “never again” to have to skate on an ice rink without his helmet, because it’s dangerous if there’s an accident of any kind.

That’s different from the old mentality:

“I felt pretty good. It was good being out there…Having all my family out here, it was really special.” “You’re always gonna remember your first game…I’m gonna remember skating around with no helmet on but hopefully never again.” – Lane Hutson yesterday on his first game pic.twitter.com/V3WxwRalGE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 16, 2024

Hutson was well represented in the stands last night because his friends and family were in Detroit for his first NHL game.But the defenseman will be as well tonight, because several of his (former) Boston University teammates have made the trip to see him play.

Goalie Mathieu Caron, who appeared on Martin Lemay’s show (BPM Sports), said the guys would love to see him score a goal at the Bell Centre.

It would be really special for the defenseman… And for his buddies too, obviously:

Boston University goalie Mathieu Caron put a little pressure on his teammate and friend. pic.twitter.com/ZrpNpu3XG2 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 16, 2024

Opinions all differed before seeing Hutson play his first career game in the world’s best league.

For example, Martin Biron said yesterday (BPM Sports) that the defenseman could have benefited from a third year in the NCAA… While the player’s agent believes Lane had nothing left to learn at the college level.

I wonder if Martin Biron changed his mind after last night’s game against the Wings, hehe.

Lane Hutson had a big game yesterday and he’ll have a chance to build on that tonight.

The question I’m asking myself…

In gusto

What should we expect, after seeing him be one of the good offensive players on the ice in Detroit last night?

