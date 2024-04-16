If he scores tonight, Juraj Slafkovsky will be $250,000 richer

The #GoHabsGo Slafkovsky has 19 Goals. If he gets 20th in final game, he’ll earn a $250K “A” Perf bonus. This is in addition to the $250K for TOI earned.
As #GOHabsGo are over cap due to LTIR, any bonuses earned will be overage cap hit next season.https://t.co/pmWdpSnLfZ
– PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 16, 2024
He’s been the talk of the town for a while now, because he’s playing the right way and the results are there.
It’s a performance bonus clause in his contract:
What’s on my mind?
- I’m thinking of Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux.
- I’m thinking about Nick Suzuki, who is four points shy of the 80-point plateau.
- I’m thinking of Cole Caufield, who needs just one point to reach the 65 plateau.
- I’m thinking of Slaf, who needs to score to get his performance bonus
The guys may say they’re not looking at the standings and they’re not looking at their personal numbers, but they’re definitely thinking about it because it’s the very last game of the season… And it’s their last chance to reach their personal goals.
All this to say that we’ll have to pay close attention to the Habs’ first line tonight (especially Slaf).
In gusto
– Bryce Duke says out loud what many are thinking.
Just for fun, I asked Bryce Duke, a #cfmtl player from Arizona, what he thought about the Coyotes’ potential move .
“I’ve never been a hockey fan, and the Coyotes have never been really good. Honestly, I couldn’t care less.”
– Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) April 16, 2024
– That’s a good one!
Which Office character is making playoffs? pic.twitter.com/kywmHugKQW
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 16, 2024
– Who will win the NHL green jacket?
Folks…NHL #Masters leaderboard update…I am so excited I don’t know where to start!!…Zadina posted -44..huge albatross from Eklund (-42)last night..he’s T2 waiting on 18 tee..Kurashev, Korchinski & rookie sensation Bedard about to tee off on 17…it’s a 6 man race and it’s… pic.twitter.com/ANGoHxWbYF
– Mike Commodore (@commie22) April 16, 2024
– Here’s hoping.
Kevyn Adams says he wants the next coach to have experience and push the team. He wants the next coach to have previous NHL head coaching experience. #Sabres
– Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) April 16, 2024