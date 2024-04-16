If he scores tonight, Juraj Slafkovsky will be $250,000 richer

Everything has been said about Juraj Slafkovsky.

He’s been the talk of the town for a while now, because he’s playing the right way and the results are there.

His 19 goals and 29 assists are impressive, after all.The Habs play their final game of the season tonight, and Slafkovsky will attempt to reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career.Even better?If he scores tonight, Slaf will be $250,000 richer.

It’s a performance bonus clause in his contract:

The #GoHabsGo Slafkovsky has 19 Goals. If he gets 20th in final game, he’ll earn a $250K “A” Perf bonus. This is in addition to the $250K for TOI earned. As #GOHabsGo are over cap due to LTIR, any bonuses earned will be overage cap hit next season.https://t.co/pmWdpSnLfZ – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 16, 2024

That said, there are a few things to keep an eye on tonight when the Habs take on the Wings.

What’s on my mind?

I’m thinking of Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux.

I’m thinking about Nick Suzuki, who is four points shy of the 80-point plateau.

I’m thinking of Cole Caufield, who needs just one point to reach the 65 plateau.

I’m thinking of Slaf, who needs to score to get his performance bonus

The first line will be interesting to follow, because Suzuki, Caufield and Slaf have pretty clear objectives.

The guys may say they’re not looking at the standings and they’re not looking at their personal numbers, but they’re definitely thinking about it because it’s the very last game of the season… And it’s their last chance to reach their personal goals.

All this to say that we’ll have to pay close attention to the Habs’ first line tonight (especially Slaf).

– Bryce Duke says out loud what many are thinking.

