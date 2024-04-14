Cutter Gauthier before BC’s defeat: “there will be a lot of tears on the other team’s side”.

Ever since he was drafted in 2022 by the Philadelphia Flyers, Cutter Gauthier has been the talk of the town, even though he hasn’t played an NHL game yet.

But he’s not necessarily being talked about for the right reasons. He’s an excellent player, but his attitude leaves something to be desired. We remember his many antics as a member of the Flyers.

Cutter Gauthier fails at the attempted “Mark Messier” guarantee.pic.twitter.com/WTudxN4WG3 – After The Whistle (@AfterLeWhistle) April 14, 2024

Yet, before the game, he was very confident of his team’s chances of winning. In an interview, he told ESPN:

It’s going to be epic. There’s going to be a lot of emotion and a lot of tears on the other team’s side. – Cutter Gauthier

He obviously jinxed his team, since it was the Boston College players who ultimately left the rink in tears.

Unlike opponents like Lane Hutson, Luke Tuch and teammates like Ryan Leonard and Will Smith, Gauthier may not make the immediate leap to the NHL next year. In another interview, he confessed that he still didn’t know the Ducks’ intentions regarding his arrival on the Bettman circuit. That’s what TVA Sports told us.

I’m not sure what’s going on with them and what they think about all this. – Cutter Gauthier

I’m just saying, but while Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley and even borderline Shane Wright have game experience in the big leagues, Gauthier is still in the NCAA, with an uncertain future. He’ll play in the NHL one day, but the three forwards drafted ahead of him in the 2022 draft are gaining golden experience in the world’s best league.

Even so, Gauthier hasn’t been idle. In 41 games with Boston College, he collected 38 goals and 27 assists for 65 points. He also amassed 12 points in seven games at the World Junior Hockey Championship, winning the gold medal in the process.

In gusto

– Welcome to Montreal.

– Next question.

– Beautiful photo.

What a moment! Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his victory in Monte-Carlo with… the tournament’s ball chasers! ( : Julian Finney/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/fxFpqnXinD – RDS (@RDSca) April 14, 2024

– At least.

Nick Jensen ruled out of final two games of season but seen walking around Capitals practice facility https://t.co/QaIf5fDrtd – RMNB (@rmnb) April 14, 2024

– It’s official.

Women’s World Cup 2025 in Czech Republichttps://t.co/LaVkeQEjKl – RDS (@RDSca) April 14, 2024

– Nice surprise.