Filip Mesar is the OHL’s leading series scorer

The Kitchener Rangers and Filip Mesar got off to a strong start in the elimination round with four wins in six games against the Erie Otters.

In the second round, things are a little more complicated. Unfortunately, Kitchener is no match for the London Knights. Mesar’s team currently trails 0-2 in the series.

But the Slovak is not to blame. He is quite simply the league’s leading scorer since the start of the playoffs. In eight games, he has 13 points, two more than teammates Eduard Sale, Dalyn Wakely, Pano Fimis, Calum Ritchie and Dylan Roobroeck.

And he’s the second-best scorer on the entire Canadian circuit. Only Denton Mateychuk (WHL), with 14 points, has more than the Canadian prospect.

This is very encouraging for the Canadiens’ prospect, because despite a better junior season than last year, he didn’t have it easy, especially at the end of the campaign.

In 45 games, he collected 52 points, but let’s not forget that at the start of the season, he was close to two points per game. In his last six regular-season games, he collected just three points, and all three came in the same game.

His start to the playoffs is sure to boost his confidence, that’s for sure.

As for the series between London and Kitchener, the next game will be played at the Rangers’ home on Tuesday, starting at 7pm. Jussi Ahokas’ team certainly won’t want to find themselves on the brink of collapse against a team as talented as the Knights.

