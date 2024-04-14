Skip to content
News

Luke Tuch to sign with the Canadiens
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Luke Tuch to sign with the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

With the Boston University season over, it didn’t take long for Lane Hutson to sign his first contract with the Habs.

It took a little longer for Luke Tuch, but the second-round pick won’t be testing the autonomy market after all.

Elliotte Friedman posted on his X account that Tuch will sign with Montreal. Nothing is official yet, but the informer never talks/writes for nothing.

Details to come…

In a row

– Kevin Shattenkirk fined.

– Encouraging.

– Mhh…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content