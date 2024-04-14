Luke Tuch to sign with the Canadiens

With the Boston University season over, it didn’t take long for Lane Hutson to sign his first contract with the Habs.

It took a little longer for Luke Tuch, but the second-round pick won’t be testing the autonomy market after all.

Still work to be done, but looking like 2020 second-rounder Luke Tuch will sign with the Canadiens – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 14, 2024

Elliotte Friedman posted on his X account that Tuch will sign with Montreal. Nothing is official yet, but the informer never talks/writes for nothing.

– Kevin Shattenkirk fined.

Boston’s Kevin Shattenkirk has been fined $2,734.38, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Pittsburgh. – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 14, 2024

Total success for the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Utica:

+ 70,000 spectators (sold-out crowd for the final)

300 volunteers, 1st-class facilities

Games broadcast in 9 countries

71 media accredited@RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) April 14, 2024

