Luke Tuch to sign with the Canadiens

Still work to be done, but looking like 2020 second-rounder Luke Tuch will sign with the Canadiens
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 14, 2024
With the Boston University season over, it didn’t take long for Lane Hutson to sign his first contract with the Habs.
It took a little longer for Luke Tuch, but the second-round pick won’t be testing the autonomy market after all.
Details to come…
In a row
– Kevin Shattenkirk fined.
Boston’s Kevin Shattenkirk has been fined $2,734.38, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Pittsburgh.
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 14, 2024
– Encouraging.
Total success for the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Utica:
+ 70,000 spectators (sold-out crowd for the final)
300 volunteers, 1st-class facilities
Games broadcast in 9 countries
71 media accredited@RDSca
– Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) April 14, 2024
– Mhh…
Lazerus: Does Joel Quenneville deserve a second chance?
– The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) April 14, 2024