A mononucleosis kept Aatos Koivu out for five weeks.

With the selection of Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage during the last draft, it’s quite easy to forget about the other players selected by Montreal.

But we should not forget that a certain Aatos Koivu, Saku’s son, was drafted by Kent Hughes and his team.

The Finn has not been discussed much this season, so I’ll do it now. News about the young forward: he missed the last five weeks of his team’s activities due to mononucleosis.

A fairly serious condition kept him sidelined, therefore.Fortunately, he is back and seems to be in full health. He scored a goal in a 2-1 victory.

But to return to his nasty illness, the CH’s third-round pick in 2024 also had a very swollen spleen.

During the last two matches of this tournament, I noticed that I had the flu. I wasn’t thinking about it anymore. However, when I got home after the tournament, I realized that something was wrong. – Aatos Koivu

The young man shared this experience with the Finnish media Yle and TVA Sports later picked up the news.

He returns to play just in time because, with the upcoming World Junior Championship, Finland will reveal its roster in the coming days. Koivu will have a few games to prove himself and possibly secure a spot on his nation’s roster.

One thing is certain, the young man would like to be part of the journey.

In Brief

– It’s not sexy.

That 6D screams 1st overall draft pick https://t.co/PEwqkejwCr — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) December 13, 2024

– He is not an NHL player.

Is it time to give him a chance elsewhere? https://t.co/c4pV8pMzDK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 12, 2024

– Oh really.