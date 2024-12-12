Anton Frondell face to face with James Hagens, according to Grant McCagg

According to many simulated drafts ahead of the upcoming draft, Anton Frondell, the Swede, is likely in the top-5. But he is the least talked about in the top-5.Matthew Schaefer, James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Michael Misa are attracting much more attention.

However, today, on the podcast The Sick Podcast – Recruits Draftcast, Grant McCagg shed more light on Frondell, a guy who he believes is neck and neck with James Hagens.

Without being as intense, Simon Boisvert has also praised Frondell’s skills recently on the podcast Process.

McCagg is clearly a much bigger fan of Frondell. He highlights that he is excellent defensively and that he has quickly risen in the rankings.The Snake and the former CH scout are on the same page about Schaefer, then.

McCagg would slightly prefer Hagens, but it’s much closer than one might think. In Sweden, the NHL prospect looks good. Last year in the Swedish junior league, the 6-foot, 179-pound center scored 39 points in 29 games. And this season, he has tallied seven points in 10 games.

In the Swedish elite league, it has been a bit more complicated for two years (four points in 16 games), but it is still a professional league…

If Boisvert were to trade a pick that is not top-2 , McCagg would certainly take advantage of that to select a guy like Frondell. Martone and Misa are also solid options.In short, if Montreal ends up drafting in the top-5, the team will have plenty of good players to choose from.

