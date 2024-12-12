Anton Frondell face to face with James Hagens, according to Grant McCagg

Anton Frondell face to face with James Hagens, according to Grant McCaggRaphael Simard
However, today, on the podcast The Sick Podcast – Recruits Draftcast, Grant McCagg shed more light on Frondell, a guy who he believes is neck and neck with James Hagens.
Anton Frondell is looking like the real deal! @grantmccagg: «I’ve got Schaefer #1 and then it’s basically a toss up between Frondell and Hagens»
Without being as intense, Simon Boisvert has also praised Frondell’s skills recently on the podcast Process.
I have Matthew Schaefer number one, and James Hagens and Anton Frondell are practically neck and neck. – Grant McCagg
McCagg would slightly prefer Hagens, but it’s much closer than one might think. In Sweden, the NHL prospect looks good. Last year in the Swedish junior league, the 6-foot, 179-pound center scored 39 points in 29 games. And this season, he has tallied seven points in 10 games.
In the Swedish elite league, it has been a bit more complicated for two years (four points in 16 games), but it is still a professional league…
Quick Hits
– Rest assured.
Senators fans, rest assured: Brady Tkachuk is not on the market!
– Well-deserved.
Spengler Cup: Joe Thornton returns as co-GM of Canadahttps://t.co/Wdb58cB1vy
– Things are going badly.
0 points for Patrick Kane in his last 8 games, just 3 goals on the season.
