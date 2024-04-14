Cole Caufield replied stupidly to a journalist on Saturday evening

Once again, Cole Caufield was on hand for the Montreal Canadiens’ final game.

The Habs’ diminutive forward scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season against the Ottawa Senators in a shootout loss.

The Sens once again got the better of the Tricolore, who had won the previous encounter by a score of 4-1.

After the game, Caufield took a few questions from reporters, and he really didn’t like one of them.

“It’s great.” – Cole Caufield

The journalist in question took the trouble to mention that the Habs had also lost to the Senators in the last duel, and asked Caufield if that was starting to play on his mind.To which Caufield replied, rather foolishly, this:

Clearly, the defeat seems to have affected Caufield, but the journalist’s response was out of place.

As we all know, the Habs’ season won’t go down in history, and none of the club’s players are happy when the team loses a game.

Journalists don’t need to remind them that they lose regularly. I totally understand the little forward’s abrupt response.

What’s more, the journalist in question is talking about a match that took place on January 23, over two months ago.

There was no connection to be made with this match, other than to demoralize the youngster, who is well aware that his club doesn’t win frequently.

After all, that’s what rebuilding involves.

You can listen to the entire post-match Q&A below.

Immediately after this reporter’s question, Renaud Lavoie followed up by talking about #22’s shootout attempt, when he lost control of the puck before firing.

The journalist asked him if the ice was sloppy at that moment.

Here’s Caufield’s response, who wasn’t looking for excuses for his missed shootout attempt:

“I just lost the puck. I’m not sure what happened. I feel bad about letting my team down.” – Cole Caufield

With the rest of the questions, we sensed a relatively frustrated Cole Caufield, without letting on too much. Understandably, the reporter’s initial question about the Habs’ recent losses to the Sens affected him, and he didn’t really want to answer any more questions.

He remained polite, however, and answered the other questions in a straightforward, matter-of-fact manner to get it over with as soon as possible.

You won’t want to miss the Habs’ next game on Monday night in Detroit against the Red Wings. If Lane Hutson’s father is to be believed, he should make his NHL debut in Detroit on Monday.

