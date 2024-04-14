Despite his small stature, Lane Hutson does not allow himself to be imposed upon physically

When it comes to Lane Hutson, it’s easy to raise the argument that he’s too light and rather small.

We know he more than makes up for it with his offensive skills and speed, but don’t think he’s weak on his skates.

One of Hutson’s former opponents, Quebec’s Justin Hryckowian, has faced the diminutive defenseman on several occasions. Hryckowian, 23, weighs close to 200 lbs and mentioned that he had already lost battles against Hutson at university level.

It’s pretty impressive that a defenseman barely over 150 pounds wins fights for the puck. Especially since many believe that his physique is an unattractive asset.

"Everyone talks about his size. But I weigh close to 200 pounds and he's won battles against me." A former Lane Hutson adversary now in the AHL sets the record straight.

The same Hryckowian (pronounced Ritz-Ko-Vian) also mentioned in his interview with Anthony Martineau that it’s extremely difficult to face Hutson.

“Lane is extremely unpredictable. He was definitely one of the best players in the league. We had to constantly know where he was on the ice, or he would hurt us.” – Justin Hryckowian

By the way, we’ve already known for two days that Lane Hutson will be making the trip to Detroit with the Montreal Canadiens.

What we still don’t know is whether the young defenseman will make his debut Monday night against the Red Wings in Detroit, or Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, again against the Wings.

Hutson’s father, Rob, was a guest on The Sick Podcast – Recrutes, hosted by Grant McCagg and Shayne Gaumond.

The three discussed Lane Hutson, of course, but more importantly, his jump to the NHL and the beginning of a new chapter for the family.Nothing has been confirmed yet, but from what we can gather from the discussions between the three, we can expect Hutson to make his NHL debut on Monday night.

I invite you to watch the entire episode, it’s well worth it.

At the start of the episode, Rob Hutson talked about how the whole family wouldn’t miss Lane’s debut for the world, and so they’ll be making the trip to Detroiti in the hope of seeing the little defender take his first steps.

One thing’s for sure, I’m very excited to see Hutson play in the NHL, and I’m pretty sure the vast majority of Montreal Canadiens fans are too.

I also wonder which defenseman he’ll be playing with on Monday night.

I contacted Rob yesterday morning and he agreed to come on in the afternoon after skating Lane for an hour at the family's rink. Yes – Rob bought a rink so that his children could practice any time they wanted.

In the episode , we understand that Rob Hutson bought an arena so that his children could practice as much as they wanted.Rob Hutson once cut the Habs newcomer from a team he coached. We learn all kinds of things in this interview. How many points will Lane Hutson make between now and the end of the season?

