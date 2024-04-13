Top-5: Coyotes may have won the last game in their history

There were only five games on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League.Yet there was plenty to keep an eye on.

Without further ado, here’s a rundown of the evening’s highlights.

1. Arizona’s Salt Lake City Coyotes defeat Oilers

Last night, after a full day of news and rumours, the Arizona Coyotes’ move to Salt Lake City became official for the upcoming NHL season.

The players have been informed of the move, and are aware that they still have three games (including last night’s) to play in a Coyotes uniform.

Josh Doan puts the Coyotes in front pic.twitter.com/du8B7PdwTd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2024

The Coyotes gave it their all yesterday when they took on the Oilers in Edmonton, winning 3-2 in overtime.It was a big win for the Coyotes players, who managed to beat a big team fighting for first place in its division.Josh Doan, the son of Shane Doan who spent his entire career with the Arizona (and Phoenix) Coyotes, scored a goal and an assist, giving him eight points, including four goals, in nine games since joining the NHL.

Logan Cooley, meanwhile, scored his 20ᵉ goal of the season, ahead of Juraj Slafkovsky.

Goal 2⃣0⃣ this season for Logan Cooley! pic.twitter.com/fcDGOIfesa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2024

An unreal release from Matias Maccelli wins it in @Energizer overtime pic.twitter.com/ctRaKypG8e – NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

And in overtime, it was Mattias Maccelli who sealed the deal with a superb shot.

In short, the Coyotes players played a big game after learning they’d be moving to Salt Lake City, which will clearly please Habs fans watching the lottery standings.

Only one playoff spot remained to be confirmed in the Western Conference.The Vegas Golden Knights had to win and hope the St. Louis Blues would lose.

Well, that’s exactly what happened last night, as the Golden Knights won 7-2 against the Minnesota Wild, while the St. Louis Blues lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

For the Golden Knights, Tomas Hertl scored his first Vegas goal. The eight teams qualified for the playoffs in the West are now all official , so all that remains is to determine who will face whom.

Clearly, it’s going to be a great series, with every team getting a chance.

First of many for Marat Khusnutdinov! pic.twitter.com/pSHHAt6k5G – NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

KUZYYY Andrei Kuzmenko registers the second hat trick of his career! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/ZPznoNnRy4 – NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

In defeat, Wild rookie Marat Khusnutdinov scored his first NHL goal.Another game ended in favor of the Montreal Canadiens last night, as the Calgary Flames prevailed 6-3 over the Anaheim Ducks.Habs fans can say thank you to Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored a hat trick, the second of his career.The Flames are now four points ahead of the Habs, making them almost unattainable for the Tricolore.In defeat, Jakob Silfverberg, who announced his retirement at the end of the season, played one last game in front of his home fans in Anaheim.

He was named the game’s first star and waved to the crowd, making for a beautiful moment.

He left an incredible legacy in Anaheim.

Your #1 star of the game, Jakob Silfverberg! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/7QhdtYUSKc – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 13, 2024

The Nashville Predators are one of the NHL’s surprise packages this season.

They’re having an excellent campaign in the shadow of the other NHL teams, thanks in no small part to Filip Forsberg’s incredible season.

FILLLLLL Filip Forsberg’s three goals brings him to 46 on the season! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CPF9R05UhS – NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

The 29-year-old Swede is enjoying by far the best season of his career, and he added to it last night with a hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.That gives him 92 points (46 goals, 46 assists), surpassing his best season of 84 points in 2021-2022.

With two games left in the season, let’s see if Forsberg manages to score four goals and reach the 50-goal plateau.

It was quite a moment last night in the AHL, when Quebec goaltender Louis Domingue of the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ training club, scored a goal in an empty net.

His team was leading 4-3 with about 30 seconds left in the game, and he put in a superb shot.

Scoring a goalie goal is incredible enough, but it’s even more so when it helps your team confirm their playoff berth.

Scoring a goalie goal to send your team to the postseason is as awesome as it gets. What a moment for Louis Domingue(@domingue35)! ( : @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/yuvIjAkLw9 – NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

