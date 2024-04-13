Top-5: Coyotes may have won the last game in their history

He left an incredible legacy in Anaheim.
Your #1 star of the game, Jakob Silfverberg! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/7QhdtYUSKc
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 13, 2024
Without further ado, here’s a rundown of the evening’s highlights.
Salt Lake City Coyotes defeat Oilers
Last night, after a full day of news and rumours, the Arizona Coyotes’ move to Salt Lake City became official for the upcoming NHL season.
The players have been informed of the move, and are aware that they still have three games (including last night’s) to play in a Coyotes uniform.
Josh Doan puts the Coyotes in front pic.twitter.com/du8B7PdwTd
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2024
Logan Cooley, meanwhile, scored his 20ᵉ goal of the season, ahead of Juraj Slafkovsky.
Goal 2⃣0⃣ this season for Logan Cooley! pic.twitter.com/fcDGOIfesa
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2024
An unreal release from Matias Maccelli wins it in @Energizer overtime pic.twitter.com/ctRaKypG8e
– NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024
In short, the Coyotes players played a big game after learning they’d be moving to Salt Lake City, which will clearly please Habs fans watching the lottery standings.
Well, that’s exactly what happened last night, as the Golden Knights won 7-2 against the Minnesota Wild, while the St. Louis Blues lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
COWABUNGA, NINJA HERTL! pic.twitter.com/vrmeJqwwKT
– x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 13, 2024
Clearly, it’s going to be a great series, with every team getting a chance.
First of many for Marat Khusnutdinov! pic.twitter.com/pSHHAt6k5G
– NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024
KUZYYY
Andrei Kuzmenko registers the second hat trick of his career!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/ZPznoNnRy4
– NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024
He was named the game’s first star and waved to the crowd, making for a beautiful moment.
The Nashville Predators are one of the NHL’s surprise packages this season.
They’re having an excellent campaign in the shadow of the other NHL teams, thanks in no small part to Filip Forsberg’s incredible season.
FILLLLLL
Filip Forsberg’s three goals brings him to 46 on the season!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CPF9R05UhS
– NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024
With two games left in the season, let’s see if Forsberg manages to score four goals and reach the 50-goal plateau.
It was quite a moment last night in the AHL, when Quebec goaltender Louis Domingue of the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ training club, scored a goal in an empty net.
Scoring a goalie goal is incredible enough, but it’s even more so when it helps your team confirm their playoff berth.
Scoring a goalie goal to send your team to the postseason is as awesome as it gets.
What a moment for Louis Domingue(@domingue35)!
(: @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/yuvIjAkLw9
– NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024
Overtime
– Here are all yesterday’s results.
Friday featured the @GoldenKnights clinching the Western Conference’s final berth in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs and the @EdmontonOilers locking up home-ice advantage for their First Round series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/B6VO0LcPXr pic.twitter.com/7cEbfV3UAw
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 13, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s schedule: 13 games.