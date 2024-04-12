OFFICIAL: Coyotes to move to Salt Lake City next year

Two days ago, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook told you that the chances of the Coyotes moving to Salt Lake City were good

Now, on Friday evening, it’s been confirmed by several sources.

Per multiple sources, the Coyotes have been informed that relocation to Salt Lake City is real.

Now hearing it could actually be announced on April 17; the date of the Coyotes’ final game at home vs. Edmonton.

It’s going to be quite an atmosphere that night at Mullett Arena. – Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) April 13, 2024

As early as 2024-2025, the Coyotes will be moving to their new city. (Finally) the saga of the Coyotes in Arizona is over. The players have been informed.

The guys who won’t be making the playoffs will have plenty of time to find homes in their new city before the start of the next training camp.

Elliotte Friedman even added that the players will head to Utah after Wednesday’s game to familiarize themselves with their future surroundings and the team’s facilities.

The Coyotes’ last game at Mullett Arena will be on April 17 against the Edmonton Oilers.

There is word tonight the Arizona Coyotes players were informed in a meeting they are going to Utah. Players and staff may be headed to Salt Lake City right after Wednesday’s game to check out the facilities and the city – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 13, 2024

The atmosphere in the arena is sure to be wild and emotional. The 40 spectators will be very sad.Big changes to come, then, but as of next year, there will officially be no team in Arizona.Can anyone tell me if Gary Bettman is okay?

With Salt Lake City out of the equation for possible expansion, Houston and Atlanta are still in the mix for a 33rd and 34th team. There’s also Quebec City, but…

In any case, this relocation will be a breath of fresh air for the team’s fans in Arizona and the new ones in Salt Lake City. The new owner is going to be hard at work to get this team back on the right track.

Expect Ryan Smith (the new boss) to be very aggressive. That’s what Elliotte Friedman said on the latest 32 thoughts.

Friedman on 32TP says he expects the new Utah team to be very aggressive in free agency and trades, expects new owner Ryan Smith to spend money. They got a good cap situation, they are loaded with picks and prospects as well. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 12, 2024

In response to his post, NHL Watcher mentioned Steven Stamkos by name.

Honestly, it’s far from the craziest idea. Arizona Utah will want to win sooner rather than later, and the Lightning captain will become a free agent on July 1. Starting a new marketing campaign in a state not necessarily familiar with the sport with one of the best goal scorers of his generation would be perfect.

In Brief

It remains to be seen whether the Coyotes will change their name. This is the first move since the Thrashers moved from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011.

– A hockey team in 2024 is expensive…

Ryan Smith first tabled the $1B offer for the franchise sometime after the calendar flipped to 2024; that plus the relocation fee will bring the total around the $1.2B-$1.3B range. The 31 other clubs will split the relocation revenue that Smith will pay. (Edited for clarity). https://t.co/36T5qcAYeI – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 13, 2024

– Cap Friendly needs to adjust.

Obviously this is the first relocation to occur since the inception of CapFriendly. Given the fluidity of the situation the site will be prepared accordingly, but we will not make any updates until there is clarity on the league’s plans. – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) April 13, 2024

– He’s motivated by the news.

Josh Doan puts the Coyotes in front pic.twitter.com/du8B7PdwTd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2024

– Well done.

Referee Stephen Hiff made his NHL refereeing debut in Seattle and his family dressed up as refs for the occasion! via @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/ORO5wxKP6q – BarDown (@BarDown) April 13, 2024

– Yikes.

The Belleville Senators add to their lead in Rochester. Josh Currie with a good shot on the top end. It’s 4-2 Belleville early in the 3rd period. This doesn’t help the Rocket’s already near-sealed fate at all. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 13, 2024

– A real one.