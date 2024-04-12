Skip to content
Lane Hutson is now the lightest defenseman in the NHL
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Let’s face it: the news of the day is the official arrival of Lane Hutson in Montreal.

Yesterday’s eliminated player signed his first professional contract.

He will play his first game in Detroit (a city in his home state). Hutson is now an NHL player and the lightest in the league at his position. Renaud Lavoie told TVA Sports.

At 162 pounds, he weighs the least of any defenseman on the circuit.

Although his NCAA production is encouraging, we’ll have to wait and see before comparing him to the Cale Makar and Adam Fox of this world. A scout interviewed by Kevin Dubé (JDQ ) said he played small, but that didn’t take anything away from his vision and talent.

I can’t wait to see Hutson in action, but let’s not get carried away with his two potential games against the Red Wings. We’ll remember Ryan Poehling’s first game (and the rest of his career). Especially if Detroit is officially eliminated from the playoffs, the games will have the look of preparatory matches. Whatever his performance, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt.

After all, he’s a second-round pick, not the franchise’s savior. One thing’s for sure, his arrival won’t hurt. And according to Pierre McGuire, it will help Mike Matheson, in particular.

In any case, he has a knack for making friends in Montreal. He already speaks French.

