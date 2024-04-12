Lane Hutson is now the lightest defenseman in the NHL

Let’s face it: the news of the day is the official arrival of Lane Hutson in Montreal.

Yesterday’s eliminated player signed his first professional contract.

What can we expect from Lane Hutson? See @renlavoietva ‘s “mise en échec”: https: //t.co/vDrtUO5Eod – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2024

Although his NCAA production is encouraging, we’ll have to wait and see before comparing him to the Cale Makar and Adam Fox of this world. A scout interviewed by Kevin Dubé (JDQ ) said he played small, but that didn’t take anything away from his vision and talent.

I can’t wait to see Hutson in action, but let’s not get carried away with his two potential games against the Red Wings. We’ll remember Ryan Poehling’s first game (and the rest of his career). Especially if Detroit is officially eliminated from the playoffs, the games will have the look of preparatory matches. Whatever his performance, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt.

After all, he’s a second-round pick, not the franchise’s savior. One thing’s for sure, his arrival won’t hurt. And according to Pierre McGuire, it will help Mike Matheson, in particular.

while we wait for Hutson’s arrival, here’s a never-before-published clip of his draft while we wait for Lane to join us, here’s an unreleased clip from his #NHLDraft#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rHMNfLUdoD – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2024

In any case, he has a knack for making friends in Montreal. He already speaks French.

Nick Suzuki says he’s had a conversation with Hockey Canada about the world championships but he still remains undecided on whether he’ll go. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 12, 2024

The time Maxim Lapierre thought he’d have to face Georges Laraque: https://t.co/ETtWwhl1T4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2024

