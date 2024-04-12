Skip to content
Top-5: Sidney Crosby reaches the 1,000 career assists plateau
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
No fewer than ten games were played across the league last night.

Unfortunately, the Habs lost in overtime to the Islanders in New York

But there was no shortage of action elsewhere in the NHL:

1: 1,000 assists for Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby is one of the best players in history, and nobody can argue with that.

At 36, the Penguins captain is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career… And if the Penguins are still in the playoff hunt right now, it’s because of him.

Crosby and the Penguins were playing perhaps the most important game of their season against the Red Wings, who are also in the hunt for a playoff spot.

But the Pens rose to the occasion: Crosby ended his night’s work with a goal and two assists, while Erik Karlsson nailed the winner in overtime:

At the same time, Crosby reached the plateau of 1,000 career assists… And moved into the top-10 in NHL scoring history.

It was a great night, especially since the Penguins’ 6-5 win puts them in last place for the playoffs in the East.

2: Hat trick for Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond is having a superb season.

For the past thirty games, he’s been leading the charge for the Red Wings… and we saw it again last night.

In a 6-5 loss to the Penguins, the Swede still had some fun, collecting three goals and an assist.

That gives him 29 goals (and 68 points) in 79 games this season:

Raymond has never produced like this before in the NHL, which is encouraging for management in Detroit.

You can see why he was selected with the 4th overall pick in the 2020 auction.

3: Auston Matthews can’t stop scoring

Who can stop Auston Matthews?

The Leafs player is chasing the 70-goal plateau this season, and he’s getting dangerously close to his goal.

The Leafs lost 6-5 to the Devils, with Jesper Bratt giving his team the win with just over a minute left in the game…

But Matthews still scored his 67th and 68th goals of the campaign.

The Leafs have three games left this season :

4: Nikolaj Ehlers makes history

Nikolaj Ehlers is a player who flies under the radar, but we’re still talking about a very talented guy.

In fact, the 9th overall pick in the 2014 draft accomplished a feat last night that has never been done before in the National League.

Ehlers scored his 200th career goal, becoming the first Danish player to reach that plateau in league history.

In addition, the Jets won 3-0 against the Stars :

5: Scrum breaks out at end of Capitals-Sabres game

Things got pretty heated last night at the end of the Capitals-Sabres game.

The Caps were visibly frustrated with their disappointing performance, even though they’re in the thick of the playoff race…

And the players decided to take out their frustration at the siren.

The scrum erupted, and the boys were having a field day:

Note that the Capitals lost the game by a score of 4-2.

They are now just one point behind the Penguins (86 points) and the final playoff spot in the East.

The Capitals have 85 points, as do the Wings and Flyers.

