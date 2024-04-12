Top-5: Sidney Crosby reaches the 1,000 career assists plateau

Sidney Crosby moved into the NHL’s top 10 for points, hit 1,000 assists and helped boost the @penguins back into the second Eastern Conference Wild Card position, marking the fifth time in the past seven days that spot has changed hands.#NHLStats: https://t.co/BKMC6n8xtV pic.twitter.com/c1TIMYDVaZ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2024
Unfortunately, the Habs lost in overtime to the Islanders in New York…
At 36, the Penguins captain is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career… And if the Penguins are still in the playoff hunt right now, it’s because of him.
But the Pens rose to the occasion: Crosby ended his night’s work with a goal and two assists, while Erik Karlsson nailed the winner in overtime:
WHAT A GOAL FOR THE PENGUINS
Sid’s 1000th Career Assist
Sid takes over NHL’s 10th all-time points scorer
Massive extra point in the East playoff race pic.twitter.com/SNrVEEc7Rk
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2024
At the same time, Crosby reached the plateau of 1,000 career assists… And moved into the top-10 in NHL scoring history.
It was a great night, especially since the Penguins’ 6-5 win puts them in last place for the playoffs in the East.
For the past thirty games, he’s been leading the charge for the Red Wings… and we saw it again last night.
A four-point night for Lucas Raymond!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/aiBdFUiWYc
– NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2024
3: Auston Matthews can’t stop scoring
The Leafs player is chasing the 70-goal plateau this season, and he’s getting dangerously close to his goal.
The Leafs lost 6-5 to the Devils, with Jesper Bratt giving his team the win with just over a minute left in the game…
67 FOR THE GLOAT pic.twitter.com/xOkeBbIBvI
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 11, 2024
Goal number 68 for Auston Matthews! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/3bK4jSMbm3
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2024
Nikolaj Ehlers is a player who flies under the radar, but we’re still talking about a very talented guy.
List of Danish @NHL players to score 200 goals in the league:
Nikolaj Ehlers
– end of list – pic.twitter.com/8lJq0G9Eij
– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 12, 2024
The Caps were visibly frustrated with their disappointing performance, even though they’re in the thick of the playoff race…
BUZZER BRAWL!!! pic.twitter.com/vp8slOaeAZ
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 12, 2024
Bruce Boudreau on similarities between Matthews and Ovi. pic.twitter.com/65g3g9fSxd
– JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 12, 2024
Three goals in his first five NHL games for Akil Thomas pic.twitter.com/Nk1Prz9tyw
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2024
2 assist game for William Eklund, he has 13 pts in his last 11. #SJSharks
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 12, 2024
Brady too smooth in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/NxnGWhAGoZ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2024
Garnet Hathaway’s skate ended up catching Jonathan Quick up high after they were tangled pic.twitter.com/9myrNKnhyk
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2024
– Max Domi came to Auston Matthews’ defense.
Alrighty now. pic.twitter.com/pBIGTOyjch
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2024
– Top scorers of the night :
