Jacob Fowler’s shutout in semis | Heavy defeat for the Rocket
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Yesterday, there was a lot of hockey to watch out for among the Canadiens’ prospects.

The game we were watching the most was Lane Hutson’s (and Luke Tuch’s… and Sam Harris’s, in Denver), of course. Boston University’s loss opens the door for Lane Hutson in Montreal, as we already know.

But there were two other games to watch. Which two?

Jacob Fowler perfect in adversity

When goaltender Jacob Fowler was drafted, everyone praised his ability to stand up in the most important moments. And yesterday, he proved it again: he’s strong between the ears.

In the Frozen Four semi-final against the University of Michigan, Fowler did what he had to do, allowing no goals in a 4-0 win for his team. He did so in front of Kent Hughes, who is on hand.

The goalkeeper thus took his team to the final. The game is tomorrow night against Denver and Sam Harris.

A shutout in such conditions is no mean feat. And Cutter Gauthier made it happen, who believes that Fowler is by far the best goalie in the United States.

He made 32 saves and received more shots than his Michigan opponent, who allowed four goals in the game.

Fowler has a 32-5-1 record this season, and for the second year in a row, he’ll be playing for his league’s championship. And last year, in the USHL, he not only won, he was MVP of his team.

The Rocket loses at the wrong time

Last night, the Rocket were in Cleveland to face the Monsters. We were obviously watching to see if the club would be able to win the game, to help itself make the playoffs.

But Jean-François Houle’s troupe (who doesn’t have a contract for next year, by the way) lost the north end in the second period – like the Canadiens, that is… – and the club ultimately lost 6-4.

Anthony Marcotte, who describes the Rocket’s games on the radio, finds that the forwards don’t get their noses into traffic enough. That doesn’t help change the momentum of a game…

The result? The Rocket no longer really controls its destiny.

(Credit: The AHL)

You can look at this and say that the club is only two points away from fifth place and the playoffs, but look at the number of games played: it’s clear that Laval has played the most this season.

The Rocket will have to hope for defeats in Utica and Belleville. Tomorrow, the club plays in Cleveland and finishes its season with two games against – yes – the Belleville Senators.

In gusto

– Auston Matthews understands that Arizona is not in an ideal position.

– Can he reach 70 goals? But above all, can he make it past the first round?

– Please note.

– Juraj Slafkovsky, a Rick Nash? [BPM Sports]

– Calling all interested parties.

