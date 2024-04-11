Kent Hughes planned to draft Jacob Fowler early in the second round

Still searching for the true replacement for Carey Price in front of the Canadiens net, Kent Hughes took a chance by selecting American Jacob Fowler in the third round of the 2023 draft. However, the Habs general manager wanted to select him much earlier.

This is what Jessica Lapinski of the Journal de Montréal revealed on Thursday.

The Habs had even targeted him at #37 https://t.co/CPOOOdQrcA – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2024

In fact, Hughes’ original plan was to select the goalie with the team’s 37th overall pick (second round). The problem was, Hughes was looking for a forward and decided to sacrifice the pick in the deal that brought Alex Newhook to Montreal.

Only one goalie had been selected before the 37th pick: Adam Gajan. Between Fowler’s selection at 69th and Gajan’s at 35th, a grand total of four goalies found buyers with other teams.

When Hughes saw that Fowler was still available at the 69th level, he admitted to Le Journal de Montréal that he was very happy. That says a lot about the Habs’ willingness to draft the young goalie.

Writing his page in the NCAA record books Jacob Fowler earns his 31st win and sets the NCAA single-season record for most wins by a freshman goalie! pic.twitter.com/KSqxJjr0N6 – BC Men’s Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 1, 2024

Kent Hughes already preferred him to the four other goalies selected after Adam Gajan.Fowler in no way disappointed Hughes this season, distinguishing himself to such an extent that he broke an NCAA record with Boston College. He became the winningest goalkeeper in an NCAA season.

The craziest part of all this is that Fowler wasn’t even seen as the best American goalie in the draft. Trey Augustine, with whom he shared the net at the last World Junior Championship, was drafted 41st. It’s a matter of opinion, but the Canadian prospect is having a better season than Augustine.

Fowler and Boston College play Michigan in the semi-finals of the Frozen Four on Thursday night. If they win, they’ll face Denver, who eliminated Lane Hutson and Boston University earlier in the evening.

Look for it to come to Montreal soon → https://t.co/Y3JCQWSOmh – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 12, 2024

We’ll have to wait a few more seasons to see Jacob Fowler’s true potential, but, with so much appreciation from the Canadiens’ GM, we can conclude that his development is going wonderfully.

