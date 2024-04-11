Lane Hutson’s season is over

Luke Tuch(#GoHabsGo) steals the puck, goes in alone, and snipes one for the shorthanded goal pic.twitter.com/nZgpcrkf6N – J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) April 11, 2024

Lane Hutson and Boston University played the most important match of their season today.At stake: a place in the final of the famous Frozen Four tournament.BU took on the University of Denver for the occasion.It was the Boston team that came out on top in the first half.Actually, no.It was a Montreal Canadiens prospect who stood out in the first period.Luke Tuch broke free on a short-handed power play to open the scoring:

His goal was beautiful… But it was his relentlessness that allowed him to score shorthanded.

Luke Tuch hadn’t finished his work, though, because he completed a big check in the second twenty :

IMO Luke Tuch has been BU’s best player through 2 periods Plays hard, and does all the little things right. Looks like a playoff performer type of guy If he continues to develop, he can be a valuable asset to an NHL team Here’s him laying out a Denver player#GoHabsGo… pic.twitter.com/yHNOUrg850 – Cam Weitzman (@Cweitz99) April 11, 2024

Tristan Lemyre’s tying tally is today’s @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/SULvHtRyi6 – Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) April 11, 2024

The two clubs retreated to the dressing room with the score tied 1-1 after the second period.It was Tristan Lemyre who tied the game for Denver, and the fans took the opportunity to scream when he scored his goal.The atmosphere for the match was sickening:The third period was quieter.

The emotion was palpable, because we’re talking about a really important game for both clubs…

No call on this clear penalty on Hutson.#FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/LAssReFRHA – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 11, 2024

But in the end, no goals were scored in the third period.Lane Hutson was tripped by an opponent late in the game, but the officials never raised their arms:

Lane Hutson had a great chance in overtime…

But even though he got his Sunday hands out late in the third period, he wasn’t able to thread the needle :

In overtime, both clubs buzzed…

And in the end, it was Denver who prevailed with a beautiful goal :

In other words, Lane Hutson’s season is over.

Expect him to sign his entry-level contract with the Habs in the next few days…

In gusto

Which will please all Montreal fans!

– Wow, quite simply.

We’re running out of qualifiers for Nikita Kucherov’s passes! pic.twitter.com/gAQDnCXP4y – RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2024

– The locker room is clean.

– Oops!

– No one’s talking about it, by the way.