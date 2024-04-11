Luke Tuch(#GoHabsGo) steals the puck, goes in alone, and snipes one for the shorthanded goal pic.twitter.com/nZgpcrkf6N
– J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) April 11, 2024
Lane Hutson’s season is over
His goal was beautiful… But it was his relentlessness that allowed him to score shorthanded.
Luke Tuch hadn’t finished his work, though, because he completed a big check in the second twenty :
IMO Luke Tuch has been BU’s best player through 2 periods
Plays hard, and does all the little things right. Looks like a playoff performer type of guy
If he continues to develop, he can be a valuable asset to an NHL team
Here’s him laying out a Denver player#GoHabsGo… pic.twitter.com/yHNOUrg850
– Cam Weitzman (@Cweitz99) April 11, 2024
Tristan Lemyre’s tying tally is today’s @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/SULvHtRyi6
– Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) April 11, 2024
The emotion was palpable, because we’re talking about a really important game for both clubs…
No call on this clear penalty on Hutson.#FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/LAssReFRHA
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 11, 2024
Lane Hutson had a great chance in overtime…
But even though he got his Sunday hands out late in the third period, he wasn’t able to thread the needle :
Lane Hutson is him. #GoHabsGo #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/PudFBHeonO
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 11, 2024
In overtime, both clubs buzzed…
DENVER TO THE SHIP!!!!!!!!!
ESPN2#MFrozenFour x @DU_Hockey pic.twitter.com/h8IbLJP8HY
– NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024
In other words, Lane Hutson’s season is over.
Expect him to sign his entry-level contract with the Habs in the next few days…
In gusto
– Wow, quite simply.
We’re running out of qualifiers for Nikita Kucherov’s passes! pic.twitter.com/gAQDnCXP4y
– RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2024
– The locker room is clean.
Let’s get it done, game #80#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/PxqbwQpmZq
– Lazor (@major_laz51) April 11, 2024
– Oops!
Watch your heads! pic.twitter.com/7z0cX6lO9X
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 11, 2024
– No one’s talking about it, by the way.
Jesper Bratt hits 80 points! He picks up the primary assist on Timo’s PPG.
And it’s another point for Luke Hughes. He’s up to 46 points in his rookie season.
He’s credited with the secondary assist.
Timo’s 26th of the season. #NJDevils
– Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 11, 2024