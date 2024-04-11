Skip to content
If there are untouchables in Montreal, Caufield isn’t one of them (according to Maxim Lapierre)
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens are full of good young players.

Both on offense and defense, we can think of names that will still be around when the club is competitive.

Cole Caufield is one of them.

But lately, people have been talking about Caufield’s season because he’s only scored 24 goals.

That’s not “a lot”, because he was generally expected to be more productive in terms of goals.

Caufield finds himself – despite himself – at the heart of several criticisms at the moment. Simon Boisvert wonders if the Habs didn’t go too fast with his contract, for example…

And Maxim Lapierre (Sick Podcast) doesn’t believe that #22 is untouchable if Kent Hughes wants to make a big deal.

The former Canadiens player believes that the only players who are not tradeable in Montreal are Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle :

He’s halfway to 50 goals this season, can we wait until he’s at 40 goals before saying he’s a 50-goal scorer? He’s not an 18-year-old who just arrived at training camp… he’s played in the NHL and is about to turn 24. – Maxim Lapierre

Is it just me, or…

Do we worry a lot about a guy who’s having a “disappointing” season in terms of goals, but still managed to put up 60 points this season?

It’s true that we expect Cole to score goals.

And it’s true that he’s a bit one-dimensional on the ice, because if he’s not productive, he doesn’t have much importance in Martin St-Louis’ line-up, but we can’t expect him to score 50 a year either.

Craig Button believes Slaf is capable of that feat…

But maybe we just need to lower our expectations when it comes to Cole Caufield. And I don’t mean that in a bad way, because Cole is productive even if he doesn’t score as many goals as we’d like.

