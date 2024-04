The habs prospect’s college season is now over… and he’s eligible to sign his National League entry-level contract.

We’ve been waiting a long time for this news, because we can’t wait to see him in a Tricolore uniform.

Lane Hutson is indeed joining the Montreal Canadiens – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2024

And the news finally broke today: Hutson has signed his first contract with the Habs.The renowned Elliotte Friedman shared a tweet indicating that Hutson is joining the Montreal organization:

More details to come…