Cayden Primeau to face Senators tomorrow night

Samuel Montembeault had a big game last night on Long Island.The Habs goaltender stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced, and earned the Habs a point on the road.

Without him, the club wouldn’t have gone into overtime.

Primeau in net on Saturday Primeau gets the start on Saturday

That said, the Habs continue to rotate their goaltending, with Cayden Primeau set to face the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night.The young goaltender will be looking to end his three-game losing streak against a team still finding its feet this season:

This is the perfect opportunity for Primeau to send a message to the organization and regain his confidence… Even if, ideally, the Habs shouldn’t win this game because of the lottery.

After all, the Senators are still going through a difficult season… And the opportunity for a big game is there for the team with eight wins so far this season.

With only three games left in the Habs campaign (including tomorrow’s), I expect Primeau to be in net at least once more between now and the end of the calendar.

Samuel Montembeault has nothing left to prove this season, and I have a feeling that the Habs will still want to evaluate Primeau for next season because nothing is decided yet.

It’s up to Cayden Primeau to seize his chance.

Extension

Martin St-Louis declined to comment on the rest of the line-up for tomorrow night’s game.

However, Jake Evans was absent from today’s training session.

The center-forward enjoyed a well-deserved day of treatment after his big performance yesterday: