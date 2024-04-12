Cayden Primeau to face Senators tomorrow night

Primeau in net on Saturday
Primeau gets the start on Saturday
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/P3w1gVDoFI
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2024
Without him, the club wouldn’t have gone into overtime.
This is the perfect opportunity for Primeau to send a message to the organization and regain his confidence… Even if, ideally, the Habs shouldn’t win this game because of the lottery.
After all, the Senators are still going through a difficult season… And the opportunity for a big game is there for the team with eight wins so far this season.
With only three games left in the Habs campaign (including tomorrow’s), I expect Primeau to be in net at least once more between now and the end of the calendar.
It’s up to Cayden Primeau to seize his chance.
Extension
Martin St-Louis declined to comment on the rest of the line-up for tomorrow night’s game.
However, Jake Evans was absent from today’s training session.
Well deserved pic.twitter.com/38ai2ObZeN
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 12, 2024