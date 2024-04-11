Kaiden Guhle won’t be playing tonight

The Canadiens are currently in New York preparing for tonight’s game against the Islanders.

If there was one issue to watch, it was whether Kaiden Guhle would play or not. He’s been out for a week or so, and we’re wondering if he’ll be able to finish the season.

But now the Habs have confirmed that no, he won’t be playing. Justin Barron, who was urgently recalled in the absence of Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj, now has another chance to shine.

For the Canadiens tonight against the Islanders… Montembeault starts 2nd straight game. No changes on offense or defense. Kaiden Guhle skated this morning, but is not yet ready to return to action. @RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 11, 2024

Guhle skated this morning, but he’s not ready to play yet. Will he play one of the last games of the season, or will we only see him next fall?

That remains to be seen.

For the time being, even if the Sheriff isn’t there, Justin Barron is. And with Lane Hutson just a few days away from making his debut in town, in all likelihood there will soon be a surplus, despite everything.

But if Guhle can play, he’ll play.

We were also tracking the identity of the goaltender who would face Patrick Roy’s Islanders. And according to head coach Martin St-Louis, Samuel Montembeault will be the first choice.

In front of the net tonight : Samuel Between the pipes tonight: Monty

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qj6GwwnR56 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 11, 2024

Is he being rewarded for his victory on Tuesday, or was that the plan?We can expect Cayden Primeau to start on Saturday in Ottawa, and the two goaltenders to share the load against Detroit next Monday and Tuesday to finish the season.

But we’ll see.

Mathew Barzal, in excellent French: “Two weeks ago, we were out of the playoffs, we made a group decision, with the players and coaches. That we would play for every single guy in the locker room. I think that’s why we’re winning right now.” – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 11, 2024

