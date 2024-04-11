Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle won’t be playing tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Canadiens are currently in New York preparing for tonight’s game against the Islanders.

If there was one issue to watch, it was whether Kaiden Guhle would play or not. He’s been out for a week or so, and we’re wondering if he’ll be able to finish the season.

But now the Habs have confirmed that no, he won’t be playing. Justin Barron, who was urgently recalled in the absence of Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj, now has another chance to shine.

Guhle skated this morning, but he’s not ready to play yet. Will he play one of the last games of the season, or will we only see him next fall?

That remains to be seen.

For the time being, even if the Sheriff isn’t there, Justin Barron is. And with Lane Hutson just a few days away from making his debut in town, in all likelihood there will soon be a surplus, despite everything.

But if Guhle can play, he’ll play.

We were also tracking the identity of the goaltender who would face Patrick Roy’s Islanders. And according to head coach Martin St-Louis, Samuel Montembeault will be the first choice.

Is he being rewarded for his victory on Tuesday, or was that the plan?

We can expect Cayden Primeau to start on Saturday in Ottawa, and the two goaltenders to share the load against Detroit next Monday and Tuesday to finish the season.

But we’ll see.

