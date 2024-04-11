Patrick Roy manages to make a match interesting when it shouldn’t be

Tonight, the Canadiens are in action on Long Island. The Islanders, battling for a playoff spot, will have a big game at stake and victory will be quite important for the club.

For the Habs? Less important, let’s say. Aside from the fact that Brendan Gallagher may have to answer for his actions in January, there’s not much at stake since the playoffs are out of reach.

QUESTION: the Pelech vs Gallagher fight, is it going to happen or not tonight? – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 11, 2024

By the way, is Gally going to fight or not? And if so, against Pelech or someone else? #TheCode

It’s one to watch for the Habs, who hope Gallagher doesn’t get injured like Paul Byron back in the day in the name of the code… but that’s not why fan buses are leaving Quebec for tonight’s game.

Clearly, it’s for Islanders coach Patrick Roy.

Serious question: is it cool or sad? Does it show our passion or is it creepy? https://t.co/ABlO2SFARs – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 11, 2024

He’s the reason so many fans hit the road. It’s for him that the BPM Sports morning show is being hosted live from Long Island this morning and tomorrow morning.

When Roy was named coach of the Islanders, there was a huge wave of interest in following him. The first week was crazy, especially because the Islanders were visiting Montreal.

Since then, things have calmed down a bit. We’re still following him, but less so.

Tonight’s game, however, reminds us that Patrick Roy will always be the talk of Montreal and Quebec City. The clash with Martin St-Louis, another Hall of Fame coach, is also an issue.

Campbell vs Gallo! Hot Topic: Who will have the best coaching career? Martin St Louis or Patrick Roy?@tsn690 #tsn690 @seanrcampbell pic.twitter.com/DDkaXIgCiQ – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) April 11, 2024

I’m not sure how much Roy will want “the code” to apply, though, as the Islanders need to keep their cool to go for the win. And they need it.

Breaking news

The Islanders are three points ahead of the Penguins, the first club out of the playoff picture.

– Interesting.

So the Flyers aren’t unhappy with their coach… Source : Sam Carchidi pic.twitter.com/K9FfXFvwSm – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 11, 2024

– O.J. Simpson has passed away.

O.J. Simpson, the former football great who was accused of and ultimately acquitted of the brutal 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend, has died, according to his family. He was 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He… pic.twitter.com/hi7DMJ27Ut – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2024

– Speaking of the Islanders.

Patrick Roy’s Islanders looking for a 6th straight win tonight. Their lineup at practice: Cizikas-Horvat-Barzal

Holmstrom-Nelson-Palmieri

Lee-Pageau-Engvall

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Reilly-Aho Sorokin

Varlamov@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 11, 2024

– News from the Rocket.

Chances are we’ll see Brandon Gignac in the lineup tonight. He’ll be hitting the ice this morning to test things out. For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait for Florian Xhekaj’s debut. He’ll be taking part in the warm-up. Jakub Dobes will be the starter. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 11, 2024

– Stay tuned tonight.

It’s going to be one of those spring hockey nights for Canadiens fans! 5pm – BU (Lane Hutson) vs Denver (Harris)

7pm – Rocket vs Monsters

7pm – Kitchener (Mesar) vs London

7pm – Saginaw (Beck) vs Soo

730pm – Habs vs Islanders

830pm – BC (Fowler) vs Michigan Multi-screen night! – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) April 11, 2024

– It’s shaking.