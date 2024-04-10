Kent Hughes doesn’t see the problem in going after his former customers

It’s been just over two years since Kent Hughes took over as GM of the Canadiens. Since his arrival, he has been quite active, making no fewer than 16 transactions and claiming three players in the waivers.

There are also players signed on the independent market, but all in all, he’s been fairly active since his arrival.

That said, om is starting to notice certain trends in the Tricolore GM: he’s willing to wait for his price in a transaction, he likes to collect players drafted in the first round and he tends to look to his former clients when he was an agent.

I’m not saying these things are good or bad: they’re simply trends we can observe.

As for the latter trend, some people don’t necessarily like to see Hughes looking to his former clients… but in an interview with Frank Seravalli, Hughes said he doesn’t really see the problem with it.

One of my favorite pods of the season. 40 minutes with #GoHabsGo GM Kent Hughes. A full State of the Canadiens download and insight into the build. Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts. Frankly Speaking : https://t.co/qoLEYtV5an Presented by @betwaycanada. pic.twitter.com/o5xosF1xcz – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 9, 2024

Let’s not forget that since taking office, Hughes has signed four players he represented as an agent: Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook, Anthony Richard and Colin White. That said, for the GM, familiarity with the players is an asset, not a disadvantage.

Unlike other players, he’s had the chance to see them in action time and time again. So he has a good idea of what he’s getting when he gets his hands on these guys.

White wasn’t exactly the steal of the century (he’s mostly in town to fill a sweater, that said), but as for the other three, we’re still talking about players who helped the Habs. Matheson is establishing his reputation as one of the best offensive defensemen on the circuit, Newhook is part of the team’s future core and Richard has done well in a depth role.

If these acquisitions consistently went sour, it might be more problematic… but for now, he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he has to have blinders on, but the strategy is paying off for the Habs more than it’s hurting right now.

And who knows, maybe without Hughes, Jordan Harris (who knew Hughes well) and Jayden Struble (whose NCAA “advisor” Hughes was) wouldn’t have signed in Montreal. That’s worth something, too.

– Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield could be reunited at the World Championship.

Hearing Canada and the U.S. will be well represented at the upcoming World Championships. Connor Bedard and Jordan Binnington are two names for …USA roster will include Seth Jones, Brady Tkachuk, Trevor Zegras, Luke Kunin and more. – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 10, 2024

– Hard blow for the Rocket.

The Belleville #Senators orchestrate a comeback and win 3-2 in Toronto (P) This is a very bad scenario for the Rocket, who slip to 6th place, two points behind Belleville, who still have a game in hand. Laval vs Cleveland tomorrow night #AHL – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 11, 2024

– Well done.