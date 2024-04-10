Jacob Fowler wants to follow in Cayden Primeau’s footsteps in Montreal

Tomorrow sees the start of the NCAA Frozen Four tournament. For the occasion, Canadiens fans will have the opportunity to see four of the organization’s prospects in action, but while Sam Harris (Denver) and Luke Tuch (Boston University) will be there, it’s Lane Hutson (Boston University) and Jacob Fowler (Boston College) who will attract the most attention.

These two are among the Habs’ elite prospects, after all.

While the top three face off at 5 p.m., you’ll have to wait until 8:30 p.m. to see Fowler in action. It’ll be a chance for the latter to continue what has been a dream(and even historic) first season in the NCAA.

Of course, seeing him perform like this makes Habs fans eager to see him in a Montreal uniform… and Fowler hopes it happens as soon as possible.

In fact, by his own admission, his goal is simple: he wants to follow in Cayden Primeau’s footsteps, as he noted to Jessica Lapinski (TVA Sports).

“I hope to play in Montreal, and I hope it will be soon ” https://t.co/UDTn35HyK3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2024

At first glance, it seems rather peculiar that Fowler would want to follow in the footsteps of the man who, at 24, has struggled to establish himself in the NHL and is currently the Habs’ second-best goaltender. On the other hand, Fowler wants to draw inspiration from a player who was in his shoes just a few years ago.

Primeau dominated the NCAA with Northeastern University not so long ago. In fact, excluding wins, his numbers were slightly better than Fowler’s… and he was on a team inferior to Boston College’s 2023-24 edition.

Obviously, in his quest to become the Tricolore’s future starting goaltender, Fowler will have to supplant Primeau in the hierarchy, who probably aspires to the same role in the long term. That said, for the time being, the Habs prospect is content to draw inspiration from the performances of the man who has experienced the reality of dominating in the NCAA.

It remains to be seen which of these goaltenders (to whom we can also add Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes) will emerge as the Canadiens’ #1 goaltender of the future.

In gusts

– I wouldn’t have a problem with him doing it again tomorrow night.

exactly 24 hours ago… this time, 24 hours ago#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/LJ6IcPamWj – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 11, 2024

– I don’t even know what to say about this.

We block out the noise. For our fans and for our state, we push forward and give our all. For the love of the game. pic.twitter.com/bMuhXXTMKI – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 11, 2024

– A fine feat of arms on this Brothers & Sisters Day.