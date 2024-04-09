Withholding salary for Jeff Petry hurts the Canadiens

Must Josh Anderson leave by next fall? @JiCLajoie @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/mvS5NdGmWM
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 8, 2024
Because the Habs were able to part with Joel Edmundson to make room for younger players, and because the defenseman is a free agent this summer, it’s not the end of the world. Because Jake Allen was blocking young goalies, it’s not the end of the world either.
But Jeff Petry? That’s a different story.
I understand that picking up Petry from Pittsburgh and eventually sending him to Detroit (hence the salary holdback) was done to get Mike Hoffman out of Montreal, in the end… but it’s hurting the Habs right now.
Getting Hoffman out was important, let’s face it. It was the first time Kent Hughes had thought more in the short term (getting the veteran out of his dressing room in the name of culture) and it was the right thing to do since Hoffman would have been a distraction in 2023-2024, but we all knew that in the long term, it was going to hurt.
David Savard, Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia are players who will be at the end of their contract in a year’s time and who could more easily leave if the Montreal GM decided to keep a portion of their salary in Montreal. Only one of them (at most) will be eligible for salary retention.
And that’s not counting Josh Anderson… but he’s in a different category.
And as you can see, the cap hit on the mass of $2,222M in 2025-2026 and $3,722M in 2026-2027 hurts. Buying him out wouldn’t be ideal… even if it isn’t an ugly solution.
Of course, if Hughes wants to send a message to his players and is fed up with Anderson, he could buy him out anyway. It’s not impossible, at this point, to think it’s a possibility.
But it’s still unlikely. The new administration likes to maximize the value of its players…
