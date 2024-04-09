Skip to content
Top-2: A 65th goal for Auston Matthews
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.

First, the Leafs hosted the Penguins, then the Golden Knights visited Vancouver late in the evening.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A 65th goal for Auston Matthews

The game between Toronto and Pittsburgh was crucial for both teams, but especially for the Pens, who wanted to stay alive in the playoff race.

In the end, Sidney Crosby’s team lost 4-3 in overtime. At least they collected one point.

In overtime, Auston Matthews fed Jake McCabe well.

But Matthews is also capable of scoring.

Earlier in the game, he scored his 65th goal of the season.

Among active players, he is the second (after Alex Ovechkin) to have scored so many goals in a single season.

2. A first point for Tomas Hertl with the Knights

Tomas Hertl made his Golden Knights debut yesterday.

The player acquired from the Sharks in March had been injured for some time.

In his first game with his new team, he collected one point.

The Canucks spoiled Hertl’s Vegas debut, however.

They won a regulation-time home opener against the Knights.

Connor Garland scored the winning goal late in the second period, his second of the game.

In the win, J.T. Miller reached the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career.

And Brock Boeser scored 40 goals in a season for the first time in his career.

Opening night in Vancouver.

