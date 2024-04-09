Top-2: A 65th goal for Auston Matthews

Only one goal decided the outcome in both wins by the @MapleLeafs and @Canucks as the season approaches its final 10 days with plenty to still be decided.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FyxfBRziet pic.twitter.com/4NsPHxn8IU – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2024

1. A 65th goal for Auston Matthews

Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.First, the Leafs hosted the Penguins, then the Golden Knights visited Vancouver late in the evening.Here are the results and highlights:The game between Toronto and Pittsburgh was crucial for both teams, but especially for the Pens, who wanted to stay alive in the playoff race.

In the end, Sidney Crosby’s team lost 4-3 in overtime. At least they collected one point.

LEAFS WIN Auston Matthews(@AM34) sets up Jake McCabe for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/v8ntA4tRfT – NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2024

SIXTY-FIVE GOALS FOR AUSTON MATTHEWS pic.twitter.com/Jf0pmYLtAN – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 9, 2024

2. A first point for Tomas Hertl with the Knights

In overtime, Auston Matthews fed Jake McCabe well.But Matthews is also capable of scoring.Earlier in the game, he scored his 65th goal of the season.Among active players, he is the second (after Alex Ovechkin) to have scored so many goals in a single season. Tomas Hertl made his Golden Knights debut yesterday.The player acquired from the Sharks in March had been injured for some time.In his first game with his new team, he collected one point.

The Canucks spoiled Hertl’s Vegas debut, however.

Lightning doesn’t strike twice but Conor Garland sure does. pic.twitter.com/1wlMydbDIv – X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2024

They won a regulation-time home opener against the Knights.Connor Garland scored the winning goal late in the second period, his second of the game.In the win, J.T. Miller reached the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career.And Brock Boeser scored 40 goals in a season for the first time in his career.Opening night in Vancouver.

When two super stars collide pic.twitter.com/z0804bzODG – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 9, 2024

