Stéphane Waite believes that the Habs’ goaltenders can’t win the playoffs.

Do you see the glass as half full or half empty when it comes to the Canadiens’ goaltenders?

If we want to look at it positively, we can say that Samuel Montembeault has established himself as a #1 goalie and deserves his contract. We can say that Cayden Primeau has finally shown he belongs in the NHL.

But if not? We may wonder about Montembeault’s end to the season, which has been racking up defeats in recent weeks. And when will Primeau get his next four- or five-goal game?

Martin St-Louis says he made the goalie change because he didn’t feel Samuel Montembeault was at the top of his game. @CanadiensMTL – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 7, 2024

Is all this abnormal? Of course not. With a young team, this is what has to happen.But by necessity, the doubts must be used to ask the following question: are Monty and Primeau (however the division of labor is done) a solid enough duo to be the future of the Habs?

I know, I know: Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes and company are also factors… but they’re not in the NHL yet.

All this to say that Stéphane Waite, who was in the Habs organization when Primeau took his first steps in Montreal, believes that the two guys can take the club to the playoffs one day, but not necessarily make the Flanelle win in the playoffs.

Can Amateurs de sports I Montembeault and Primeau lead the @CanadiensMTL to the promised land next season? Stéphane Waite talks with @LangloisMario.https://t.co/gAjFNuhyyn – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 9, 2024

According to Waite, it’s not that the two guys aren’t good. However, in his eyes, there are better duos to lead a team to the promised land. So he doesn’t see the Habs going too far with them.

That’s how he sees it.

I think they’ll make a good duo, but no more than that. They’re going to be in the second third (of NHL teams). – Stéphane Waite

It’ll be interesting to see how the Habs divide up the playing time between the two men between now and the end of the season… but more importantly, how it’s going to work out next year.

Without Jake Allen (who’s human again, by the way) in the picture, it’ll be something to watch.

