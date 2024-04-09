Skip to content
Florian Xhekaj signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Florian Xhekaj was selected by the Habs in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Arber’s little brother had a fine season in the OHL, collecting 34 goals and 31 assists in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs…

And he did enough to impress management enough to sign his NHL entry-level contract.

The Canadiens announced the news in the last few minutes, and at the same time, we learned that the forward had signed a professional tryout contract in the AHL, allowing him to finish the season with the Laval Rocket.

He will join the Rocket in Cleveland:

More details to come…

