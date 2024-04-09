Florian Xhekaj signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

Florian Xhekaj was selected by the Habs in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Arber’s little brother had a fine season in the OHL, collecting 34 goals and 31 assists in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs…

The Rocket has announced that it has awarded a professional tryout contract to forward Florian Xhekaj, allowing him to finish the 2023-2024 season with the team. He will join the team on the trip to Cleveland. The Laval Rocket has signed forward Florian Xhekaj to a professional… pic.twitter.com/xuPT20p1YO – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 9, 2024

And he did enough to impress management enough to sign his NHL entry-level contract. The Canadiens announced the news in the last few minutes , and at the same time, we learned that the forward had signed a professional tryout contract in the AHL, allowing him to finish the season with the Laval Rocket.He will join the Rocket in Cleveland:

More details to come…