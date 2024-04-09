Florian Xhekaj signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

The Rocket has announced that it has awarded a professional tryout contract to forward Florian Xhekaj, allowing him to finish the 2023-2024 season with the team. He will join the team on the trip to Cleveland.
The Laval Rocket has signed forward Florian Xhekaj to a professional
Arber’s little brother had a fine season in the OHL, collecting 34 goals and 31 assists in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs…
