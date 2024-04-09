“Jonathan Drouin will cost $6M this summer and it will be worth it”

Drouin is gonna cost $6M this summer and he’ll be worth it. #GoAvsGo
– Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) April 5, 2024
Or should I say: he’s found his game since leaving Montreal.
Of course, we shouldn’t overlook the fact that playing with his boy Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t have to affect his performance. It’s clearly a factor in his success.
MacKinnon -> Drouin -> Goal #GoAvsGo
– Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) April 6, 2024
Eventually, the question will be what the player will do this summer. He’ll be a free agent and in a much better position than he was nine months ago, after his stint with the Habs.
At this point, he’ll be in demand.
What’s interesting, in my opinion, is the reflection. After all, it’s clear that in his comment, there were eight layers of irony. But behind every joke, there’s a core of truth.
Recently, Drouin said he wanted to focus on finishing the season before thinking about what’s next. Once the playoffs are over, he’ll see what he can do about his contract.
But even if we know that no one is going to offer him more money than his annual salary in Montreal ($5.5 million), it’s clear that he can ask for more than he’s making right now.
In bursts
Although it’s not the only reason, he believes the dial has a role to play. https://t.co/WTRxtQkiy5
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 9, 2024
This is so well done. #preds GM Barry Trotz pulls back the curtain on being a rookie GM in the NHL. https://t.co/WKyk2FTEBa
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 9, 2024
Jack Hughes is on the chopping blockhttps://t.co/FTMeOTuP0f
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 9, 2024