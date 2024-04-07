Two American League coaches meet in the parking lot

In hockey, it’s not uncommon for players to get together on the ice to settle scores, either directly in the same game or in preparation for the next one.

Players must defend themselves and, above all, face the consequences of their actions.For example, Brendan Gallagher will probably have to throw in the gloves on April 11 against the New York Islanders because of the dirty hit he served up to Adam Pelech in the last meeting between the two teams.In short, settling scores is not uncommon in hockey between players.

However, between two coaches, it’s a rather unusual situation.

Tuscon Roadrunners assistant coach Zack Stortini wanted to meet Bakersfield Condors coach Colin Chaulk our in the parking lot (via @HistoryOfFights) pic.twitter.com/UkCt8d31AB – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2024

Well, yesterday we were treated to just such a situation, as two AHL coaches met in the parking lot after the game.Indeed, as seen in the video, Tucson Roadrunners assistant coach and former NHL tough guy Zack Stortini arranges to meet Bakersfield Condors head coach Colin Chaulk in the parking lot after the two have been going at it for a while.

In the end, Chaulk appears to decline Sortini’s invitation at the end of the video with a wave of his hand.

It’s a funny situation, and one you don’t see every day.

In a gust

It makes you wonder whether or not the two men ran into each other after the match.

