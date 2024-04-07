Top-5: Brady Tkachuk freaks out over an empty net after the game is over

Brady Tkachuk is a very, very good hockey player. But one of the last guys I’d consider for captaincy.
Of course, I don’t see what goes on behind closed doors, so my opinion isn’t worth much, but it struck me as an odd choice when it happened.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024
Here are the highlights of yesterday’s games.
Yet they’re still in the bottom half of the NHL.
Devils captain Nico Hischier was seen calmly depositing the puck into the Senators’ empty net.
Nico Hischier puts the puck into the empty net after the final horn and Brady Tkachuk goes berserk pic.twitter.com/qYE7bZBMEl
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 7, 2024
Well, well, a scrum in connection with a goal in an empty net involving the Ottawa Senators seems like something we’ve seen before.
It’s clearly reminiscent of the Ridly Greig situation, in which a slap shot was fired into the Toronto Maple Leafs’ empty net a few months ago.
In short, it’s quite funny to see Tkachuk get so angry over a much less arrogant empty net, when he found Ridly Greig’s gesture so funny.
He served up 16 checks during the game, which is a new NHL record, surpassing Nikita Zadorov’s 15 on March 22, 2018.
Apparently Brady Tkachuk had 16 hits tonight against the Devils, which according to the NHL records page would be the most in a game since the league started tracking hits. pic.twitter.com/tIEncHeIDO
– Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 7, 2024
Here are Tkachuk’s 16 body checks.
16 hits for Brady Tkachuk tonight. Sixteen. pic.twitter.com/tVV1MyGaVF
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024
In any case, you can’t blame the Senators captain for not being physically involved.
#CBJ set club records for defensemen in most goals (6) and most different blueliners (4) to record a goal in a single game tonight.
The Jackets also tied the #NHL record for most goals by team blueliners in a single game set by the Capitals on Dec. 4, 1992 vs. the NYR (4 diff….
– CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 7, 2024
Columbus goal!
Scored by Damon Severson with 11:37 remaining in the 2nd period.
Assisted by Johnny Gaudreau and Alexander Nylander.
Columbus: 3
Philadelphia: 0#PHIvsCBJ #CBJ #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/MtoFXw7p59
– NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 7, 2024
It’s a rare feat to see so many defensemen score in a game.
But it’s a feat that doesn’t please John Tortorella and Flyers fans, who lose another game and are officially out of the playoff picture right now.
The Penguins can thank Sidney Crosby, who scored his 40ᵉ goal of the season. It is the third time in his career he has reached this plateau.
Sidney Crosby has his 40th goal at 36 years old. Aging like fine wine pic.twitter.com/795q2NcNBD
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 6, 2024
Semyon Varlamov records a 41-save @pepsi shutout in a HUGE win for the @NYIslanders! pic.twitter.com/1aHJ3qNXei
– NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024
The team’s fans don’t have much to cheer about, which makes it all the more difficult.
William Eklund completes his first career hat trick with the overtime winner!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/S1dBp1GrRM
– NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024
– Incredible.
This would’ve been FILTHY from Crosby pic.twitter.com/hic9Ljfchd
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2024
– Quite a shot from Connor Bedard.
CONNOR BEDARD ON A SATURDAY AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/UYLdS1aWDq
– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 6, 2024
– Anton Lundell could be suspended for this gesture.
Anton Lundell you’re a dirty little bitch pic.twitter.com/b1AfsYJ9fL
– Lulu (@god_tier_enigma) April 6, 2024
– Charlie McAvoy made sure to avenge his teammate discreetly, as he took Lundell down while heading to the penalty box.
Charlie McAvoy with the troll job as he and Anton Lundell head to the box pic.twitter.com/6hVfsKdCxi
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2024
The second-last Saturday of the 2023-24 regular season has come to a close, a night that included the @penguins move into a playoff spot or the first time since Nov. 14 after sitting nine points out just last week.#NHLStats: https://t.co/zLkfOt3BOr pic.twitter.com/Wg4wS4LURg
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 7, 2024
