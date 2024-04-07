Top-5: Brady Tkachuk freaks out over an empty net after the game is over

There were 11 games on the program yesterday in the National Hockey League, and there were plenty of interesting highlights.The 22 teams in action put on a great show.

Here are the highlights of yesterday’s games.

The Ottawa Senators are having another catastrophic season, and for the umpteenth time, we expected them to perform well and get closer to the playoffs.

Yet they’re still in the bottom half of the NHL.

Last night, they lost again, this time 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils.What caught the eye, however, was what happened after the siren signaling the end of the game.

Devils captain Nico Hischier was seen calmly depositing the puck into the Senators’ empty net.

Nico Hischier puts the puck into the empty net after the final horn and Brady Tkachuk goes berserk pic.twitter.com/qYE7bZBMEl – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 7, 2024

It seemed like an innocent gesture, but Brady Tkachuk was furious.The Senators captain completely lost it and went after Hischier.

Well, well, a scrum in connection with a goal in an empty net involving the Ottawa Senators seems like something we’ve seen before.

It’s clearly reminiscent of the Ridly Greig situation, in which a slap shot was fired into the Toronto Maple Leafs’ empty net a few months ago.

In short, it’s quite funny to see Tkachuk get so angry over a much less arrogant empty net, when he found Ridly Greig’s gesture so funny.

Brady Tkachuk is a very, very good hockey player. But one of the last guys I’d consider for captaincy. Of course, I don’t see what goes on behind closed doors, so my opinion isn’t worth much, but it struck me as an odd choice when it happened. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024

Tkachuk continues to stir up trouble (sometimes for nothing), which makes us wonder about his captaincy.In the same game, Brady Tkachuk also drew attention for his physical play.

He served up 16 checks during the game, which is a new NHL record, surpassing Nikita Zadorov’s 15 on March 22, 2018.

Apparently Brady Tkachuk had 16 hits tonight against the Devils, which according to the NHL records page would be the most in a game since the league started tracking hits. pic.twitter.com/tIEncHeIDO – Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 7, 2024

Here are Tkachuk’s 16 body checks.

16 hits for Brady Tkachuk tonight. Sixteen. pic.twitter.com/tVV1MyGaVF – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

In any case, you can’t blame the Senators captain for not being physically involved.

#CBJ set club records for defensemen in most goals (6) and most different blueliners (4) to record a goal in a single game tonight. The Jackets also tied the #NHL record for most goals by team blueliners in a single game set by the Capitals on Dec. 4, 1992 vs. the NYR (4 diff…. – CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) April 7, 2024

Columbus goal! Scored by Damon Severson with 11:37 remaining in the 2nd period. Assisted by Johnny Gaudreau and Alexander Nylander. Columbus: 3

Philadelphia: 0#PHIvsCBJ #CBJ #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/MtoFXw7p59 – NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 7, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets tied an NHL record last night, as their defensemen scored six goals in a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.All their goals were scored by defensemen in this game.Zach Werenski and Damon Severson both scored two goals, while Nick Blankenburg and Erik Gudbrandson each scored one.

It’s a rare feat to see so many defensemen score in a game.

But it’s a feat that doesn’t please John Tortorella and Flyers fans, who lose another game and are officially out of the playoff picture right now.

The playoff race in the NHL conference is VERY tight, and every day things can change.Yesterday, with the Flyers defeated, the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders took advantage of the situation to both advance to the playoffs with a very important victory respectively.The Penguins won 5-4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0.

The Penguins can thank Sidney Crosby, who scored his 40ᵉ goal of the season. It is the third time in his career he has reached this plateau.

Sidney Crosby has his 40th goal at 36 years old. Aging like fine wine pic.twitter.com/795q2NcNBD – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 6, 2024

Semyon Varlamov records a 41-save @pepsi shutout in a HUGE win for the @NYIslanders! pic.twitter.com/1aHJ3qNXei – NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024

The Islanders, meanwhile, can say thank you to Semyon Varlamov.The San Jose Sharks are having the worst season in the NHL.

The team’s fans don’t have much to cheer about, which makes it all the more difficult.

William Eklund completes his first career hat trick with the overtime winner! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/S1dBp1GrRM – NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024

At least they can celebrate good performances from their young players, as was the case yesterday, when William Eklund scored his first career hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.Eklund represents the future of the Sharks, so seeing him perform is encouraging. He has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 74 games.The 21-year-old Swede has helped the Sharks record only their second win in their last 13 games.

This would’ve been FILTHY from Crosby pic.twitter.com/hic9Ljfchd – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2024

– Quite a shot from Connor Bedard.

CONNOR BEDARD ON A SATURDAY AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/UYLdS1aWDq – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 6, 2024

– Anton Lundell could be suspended for this gesture.

Anton Lundell you’re a dirty little bitch pic.twitter.com/b1AfsYJ9fL – Lulu (@god_tier_enigma) April 6, 2024

– Charlie McAvoy made sure to avenge his teammate discreetly, as he took Lundell down while heading to the penalty box.

Charlie McAvoy with the troll job as he and Anton Lundell head to the box pic.twitter.com/6hVfsKdCxi – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2024

The second-last Saturday of the 2023-24 regular season has come to a close, a night that included the @penguins move into a playoff spot or the first time since Nov. 14 after sitting nine points out just last week.#NHLStats: https://t.co/zLkfOt3BOr pic.twitter.com/Wg4wS4LURg – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 7, 2024

– On today’s NHL schedule: nine games.