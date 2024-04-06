The Leafs beat the Habs again on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre

Leafs lines during warmup vs MTL Apr. 6/24 Bertuzzi-Matthews-Domi

McMann-Tavares-Marner

Knies-Holmberg-Nylander

Dewar-Kampf-Reaves Rielly-Lyubushkin

Benoit-McCabe

Giordano-Brodie Samsonov (starter)

Woll – David Alter (@dalter) April 6, 2024

Domi tips it to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/czrYoIX76a – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024

Matthews banks it off Savard to score his 64th (!) goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/bPQDn93TSu – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024

Knies little clean up pic.twitter.com/OOQ0KSwI96 – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2024

Bobby McMann extends the Maple Leafs’ lead pic.twitter.com/vl2lUgLlJh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

A great pass by Slafkovsky finds Suzuki on the powerplay. Suzuki adjusts his shot and scores a nice goal. Habs are on the board. 4-1. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8P4hpw38RA – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024

After a heavy setback against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canadiens were back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.Samuel Montembeault was back in net, and Mitchell Marner was back in action for the visitors.Here are the line-ups:In the first period, no goals were scored, but in the second, Toronto opened the scoring.Max Domi and Auston Matthews (100th point) scored within 17 seconds of each other.Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann scored two more goals in the space of 34 seconds.The result was the end of Montembeault, who had allowed four goals on 12 shots.As soon as Cayden Primeau came on the scene, Nick Suzuki, on the power play, livened things up with another goal.Meanwhile, Ryan Reaves took care of Michael Pezzetta.

Too bad Arber Xhekaj wasn’t there…

Pezzetta vs. Reaves. They dance a little, then Reaves unloads. Second time in his career that Pezzetta fights Reaves. The man doesn’t think about his own safety. pic.twitter.com/eVpIyFpw6d – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024

At the end of the period, Montreal really re-energized the fans.Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson fed Cole Caufield very well, who reduced the gap to two goals.But in the third period, the hosts were unable to complete the comeback.Final score: 4-2 Toronto, who had beaten Montreal at the Bell Centre just under a month ago and swept the three-game series between the two teams this season.Primeau was the perfect replacement for Monty.

Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be idle for long, as tomorrow they’ll be at Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.

Extensions

– Big day of hockey for the Suzukis.

Sportsnet said that Amanda & Rob Suzuki went to the Laval Rocket game this afternoon to watch their son Ryan play then took the metro to the Bell Centre to watch Nick play. How nice – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 6, 2024

– That was close.

A good defensive play by Caufield leads to this chance for Suzuki. He hit the post. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TDbH7BKlus – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 6, 2024

– More fear than harm.

Armia runs into McMann’s shoulder. He stayed in the game, could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/CKShP8zmbX – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 6, 2024

– The Leafs had better behave.