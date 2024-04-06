The Leafs beat the Habs again on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre

Leafs lines during warmup vs MTL Apr. 6/24
Bertuzzi-Matthews-Domi
McMann-Tavares-Marner
Knies-Holmberg-Nylander
Dewar-Kampf-Reaves
Rielly-Lyubushkin
Benoit-McCabe
Giordano-Brodie
Samsonov (starter)
Woll
– David Alter (@dalter) April 6, 2024
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wbn9joa8SI
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2024
Domi tips it to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/czrYoIX76a
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024
Matthews banks it off Savard to score his 64th (!) goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/bPQDn93TSu
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024
Knies little clean up pic.twitter.com/OOQ0KSwI96
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2024
Bobby McMann extends the Maple Leafs’ lead pic.twitter.com/vl2lUgLlJh
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024
A great pass by Slafkovsky finds Suzuki on the powerplay. Suzuki adjusts his shot and scores a nice goal.
Habs are on the board. 4-1. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8P4hpw38RA
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024
Too bad Arber Xhekaj wasn’t there…
Pezzetta vs. Reaves.
They dance a little, then Reaves unloads.
Second time in his career that Pezzetta fights Reaves. The man doesn’t think about his own safety. pic.twitter.com/eVpIyFpw6d
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 7, 2024
Game completed
Feeling 2…3?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qQWRuCrh2t
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 7, 2024
Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be idle for long, as tomorrow they’ll be at Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.
Extensions
– Big day of hockey for the Suzukis.
Sportsnet said that Amanda & Rob Suzuki went to the Laval Rocket game this afternoon to watch their son Ryan play then took the metro to the Bell Centre to watch Nick play.
How nice
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 6, 2024
– That was close.
A good defensive play by Caufield leads to this chance for Suzuki. He hit the post. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TDbH7BKlus
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 6, 2024
– More fear than harm.
Armia runs into McMann’s shoulder. He stayed in the game, could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/CKShP8zmbX
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 6, 2024
– The Leafs had better behave.
Pearson-Evans-Anderson, off to a great start pic.twitter.com/bAyG1mxXyy
– Alex Antonacci (@AAntonacciRDS) April 6, 2024