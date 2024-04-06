Skip to content
News

The Leafs beat the Habs again on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The Leafs beat the Habs again on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a heavy setback against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canadiens were back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Samuel Montembeault was back in net, and Mitchell Marner was back in action for the visitors.

Here are the line-ups:

In the first period, no goals were scored, but in the second, Toronto opened the scoring.

Max Domi and Auston Matthews (100th point) scored within 17 seconds of each other.

Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann scored two more goals in the space of 34 seconds.

The result was the end of Montembeault, who had allowed four goals on 12 shots.

As soon as Cayden Primeau came on the scene, Nick Suzuki, on the power play, livened things up with another goal.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reaves took care of Michael Pezzetta.

Too bad Arber Xhekaj wasn’t there…

At the end of the period, Montreal really re-energized the fans.

Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson fed Cole Caufield very well, who reduced the gap to two goals.

But in the third period, the hosts were unable to complete the comeback.

Final score: 4-2 Toronto, who had beaten Montreal at the Bell Centre just under a month ago and swept the three-game series between the two teams this season.

Primeau was the perfect replacement for Monty.

Martin St-Louis’ team won’t be idle for long, as tomorrow they’ll be at Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.

Extensions

– Big day of hockey for the Suzukis.

– That was close.

– More fear than harm.

– The Leafs had better behave.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content