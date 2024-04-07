Skip to content
The Flames’ moral is not very high these days
Credit: Getty Images
The Calgary Flames lost 5-3 to the poor Anaheim Ducks last Tuesday (April 3), and the setback hurt the egos of some team members, including captain Mikael Backlund, an undisputed warrior.

While Backlund remained rather polite throughout his speech, the same cannot be said of other club leaders, such as MacKenzie Weegar… who was more corrosive than his captain.

Weegar mentioned that his group’s effort wasn’t acceptable, undoubtedly targeting certain players who haven’t been putting in the effort for too long already within this dressing room.

Since the Flames won’t be at the end-of-season ball this spring, victories no longer matter. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean that effort shouldn’t be the order of the day – quite the contrary. This clan has to set the table for the next campaign, and that means setting standards that everyone must respect.

The chief pilot, Ryan Huska, also spoke out about the flagrant lack of substance among his teammates.

The Calgary Flames presented a very exciting line-up on paper at the start of the season.

Let’s hope that the desired sparkle will be effective in the next calendar…

