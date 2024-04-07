The Flames’ moral is not very high these days

“It wasn’t up to our standards.” Mikael Backlund speaks on the loss tonight at the ‘Dome. pic.twitter.com/Zb7kuJwe0J — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 3, 2024

The Calgary Flames lost 5-3 to the poor Anaheim Ducks last Tuesday (April 3), and the setback hurt the egos of some team members, including captain Mikael Backlund, an undisputed warrior.

While Backlund remained rather polite throughout his speech, the same cannot be said of other club leaders, such as MacKenzie Weegar… who was more corrosive than his captain.

Weegar mentioned that his group’s effort wasn’t acceptable, undoubtedly targeting certain players who haven’t been putting in the effort for too long already within this dressing room.

"That effort is not acceptable." Wins don't matter at this stage for the Flames but MacKenzie Weegar knows the team needs to be better as it positions itself for next season. (@EricFrancis) https://t.co/fJpht57H2Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2024

Since the Flames won’t be at the end-of-season ball this spring, victories no longer matter. On the other hand, that doesn’t mean that effort shouldn’t be the order of the day – quite the contrary. This clan has to set the table for the next campaign, and that means setting standards that everyone must respect.

"We looked for an easy game was my opinion on it."#Flames head coach Ryan Huska checks in with the media following tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/Kl4rI4XIps — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 3, 2024

The chief pilot, Ryan Huska, also spoke out about the flagrant lack of substance among his teammates.The Calgary Flames presented a very exciting line-up on paper at the start of the season.

Let’s hope that the desired sparkle will be effective in the next calendar…