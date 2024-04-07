Shane Wright: more than a point a game since his recall

Shane Wright has been a controversial name since his draft year of 2022.His name was often associated with the Montreal Canadiens before being ignored by the Habs, who selected Juraj Slafkovsky over Wright.

Since then, the young forward from the Seattle Kraken seems to have attitude problems, and it’s a good thing he’s not in the Tricolore organization.

He’s very competitive, but he doesn’t really fit in with the culture the Habs are trying to build.

Wright has had his ups and downs since the draft, both in the OHL and the AHL, but also in the NHL.

Lately, he’s been having a great time with the Kraken’s training club, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which earned him another call-up to the big club.

He had already played three games at the start of this season, but things didn’t go so well for him and he was sent back to the AHL.

He’s been on fire since his NHL recall https://t.co/PNztH7P8rO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 7, 2024

However, he was recalled again a week ago and has been unstoppable ever since.In three games this week, the 4th overall pick in the 2022 draft collected three goals and one assist.Obviously, this is only a small sample, but Wright seems to be more motivated than ever to keep his position in the NHL.

We always knew the talent was there, but he just didn’t seem ready to make the leap into the show business yet.

Now that he’s regained his confidence in the AHL, his recent recall has clearly motivated him to give it his all to stay in the big leagues for good.

Wright currently pivots the second line, centering Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz, but he’s also at the center of the second wave of the power play.

Breaking news

Eeli Tolvanen, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryker Evans (in the absence of Vince Dunn) and Matty Beniers complete this massive attacking unit.Do you think Wright will return to the AHL eventually, or will his recent recall be his last?

– Caitlin Clark lost in the final to South Carolina, which hasn’t lost a game this season.

– He’s a little comedian that one.

This kid behind the Panthers penalty box ( : @GinoHard_) pic.twitter.com/NnxHRvql1p – BarDown (@BarDown) April 7, 2024

– Another fine for Evander Kane.

Evander Kane fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the collective agreement, for this hit on Dryden Hunt pic.twitter.com/Pa3JgAFJLr – RDS (@RDSca) April 7, 2024

– Three straight seasons with at least 40 goals for Kaprizov.

That’s three consecutive 40-goal seasons for Kirill Kaprizov! 4⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/UAg8rG02vp – NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2024

– Acadian Bradly Nadeau gave up his university career with Maine to sign his first professional contract with the Hurricanes.