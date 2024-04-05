Skip to content
Tony Marinaro blows his top: Habs players should have defended Guhle
In yesterday’s game, Kaiden Guhle was buzzed by Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning forward hit him with a dangerous check in the numbers…

And what’s most disturbing when you watch the footage of the sequence, is when you see Guhle’s head hit the ice surface pretty hard :

One might have expected the NHL to crack down on Kuch… But it hasn’t.

There’s a big debate on the various platforms today, and many wonder if the league didn’t crack down because it wants to protect its star players.

That said, the Habs haven’t had a damned cat come to the defense of Guhle, who is an important player on the club’s blue line.

Michael Pezzetta and Arber Xhekaj were in the line-up and, without saying that they have to fight every night, one of them should have gone and shaken Kucherov to make him answer for what he did, because they have a certain role as agitators in the Montreal line-up…

And since they simply didn’t do anything, Tony Marinaro was a little off his rocker on Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s show when it came to what happened.

He’s right, by the way:

We really have to hope for Guhle’s sake that this isn’t serious.

The defenseman is already dealing with a history of concussions… And the Habs players know that, too.

The guys got away with it because we know how close-knit they are in the dressing room. Yesterday, it looks like it was the culture that took a hit, and I’m sure Martin St-Louis would have liked to see one of his players shaking Kucherov a little later in the game.

It would have been the least he could do, at least.

You don’t have to drop the gloves, but there’s still a way to go…

