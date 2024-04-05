Tony Marinaro blows his top: Habs players should have defended Guhle

In yesterday’s game, Kaiden Guhle was buzzed by Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning forward hit him with a dangerous check in the numbers…

And what’s most disturbing when you watch the footage of the sequence, is when you see Guhle’s head hit the ice surface pretty hard :

@NHLPlayerSafety what kind of joke is this Nikita Kucherov on Kaiden Guhle but it’s OK for other teams to do it on the Habs but we’re not allowed to do it on them. You guys are a complete joke and embarrassment to the league. Player safety my ass. pic.twitter.com/KOjYd1tpfZ – David Murdoch (@DavidMurdoch22) April 5, 2024

One might have expected the NHL to crack down on Kuch… But it hasn’t.

There’s a big debate on the various platforms today, and many wonder if the league didn’t crack down because it wants to protect its star players.

That said, the Habs haven’t had a damned cat come to the defense of Guhle, who is an important player on the club’s blue line.

Michael Pezzetta and Arber Xhekaj were in the line-up and, without saying that they have to fight every night, one of them should have gone and shaken Kucherov to make him answer for what he did, because they have a certain role as agitators in the Montreal line-up…

And since they simply didn’t do anything, Tony Marinaro was a little off his rocker on Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s show when it came to what happened.

He’s right, by the way:

We really have to hope for Guhle’s sake that this isn’t serious.

The defenseman is already dealing with a history of concussions… And the Habs players know that, too.

The guys got away with it because we know how close-knit they are in the dressing room. Yesterday, it looks like it was the culture that took a hit, and I’m sure Martin St-Louis would have liked to see one of his players shaking Kucherov a little later in the game.

It would have been the least he could do, at least.

You don’t have to drop the gloves, but there’s still a way to go…

