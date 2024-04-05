Mathias Brunet sees the Habs drafting Cayden Lindstrom if he’s still available

With the season almost over for the Canadiens, we’re already starting to think about the next draft.

In a way, that’s normal, because the organization will once again have the luxury of a good pick.

The Habs’ final games will be important in determining what happens next, but right now, the picture looks like this when it comes to top-10 draft picks:

Right.

We know that the top-4 won’t be attainable by the end of the season, but that the Habs are likely to have a pick between 5 and 9 .

And it will also depend on the performance of the Coyotes (67 points), Sens (70 points), Flames (73 points) and Kraken (75 points), who aren’t far behind in the standings.

Earlier this week, Stéphane Gonzalez told BPM Sports that Montreal management has already met with Tij Iginla four times. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be the one selected at the top of the club rankings, because there are always reversals of fortune in the draft.

For example, there are players who can drop down the rankings, as we saw with Shane Wright two years ago… And if that’s the case this year with Cayden Lindstrom and he makes it to the Tricolore rank, Mathias Brunet (BPM Sport) would see him end up in town:

I have the impression that Cayden Lindstrom, at 6’4′ and 210 who is really a power forward… I think if Lindstrom is available at 5-6-7th, it will be him […] That’s the profile the Habs are looking for. – Mathias Brunet

It’s an interesting idea because Lindstrom is a big guy who scores goals and has great vision…

And he’s physical on the ice. We’re talking about a real monster:

Man Cayden Lindstrom is a MONSTER He’s destroying everything, he’s mean and very violent! I absolutely love him pic.twitter.com/xlHDLOju5i – MTLCanadiensTalk (@talk_canadiens) March 31, 2024

The Habs are already counting on the services of Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach up front, two skilled big men…

But adding another big behemoth like Lindstrom would allow the Habs to be more offensively robust in the coming years, and we know that’s been a problem in Montreal for a long time.

The only thing that scares me is that the young man has only played 32 games this season due to injuries.

Nevertheless, he racked up 27 goals and 19 assists with the Medicine Hat Tigers… A tempting production for a player of his stature.

The problem with all this, however, is that Lindstrom maybe available when the Habs take to the podium to announce their choice.

We’ll see when the time comes.

