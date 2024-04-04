Skip to content
News

Top-4: 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-4: 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night in the NHL, there were only five games.

As our colleague Félix Forget mentioned, a general battle broke out right from the start of the Rangers-Devils game. After the game, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette admitted that all five men on the ice did a good job.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe

Since his NHL debut, Matt Rempe has been making a name for himself. He likes to play tough and he likes to fight.

His utility: the physical game.

Yesterday, he spent nine times more time in the dungeon (47) than on the ice (five minutes). It’s crazy, too.

I guess the shots in his face before the game are working well for him…

This crazy match was finally won by the Rangers by a score of 4-3.

New Jersey had scored three unanswered goals to take the lead.

Chris Kreider had other plans, however.

2. Nikita Kucherov breaks concession record

In 2018-2019, Nikita Kucherov broke a franchise record for points. That year, he won the Art Ross and collected 128 points.

A few years later, he shattered his own record. Yesterday, he collected his 128th, 129th and 130th points.

As for the Lightning, they won 4-1 against the Leafs.

In its last 11 games, Tampa Bay is on fire.

It wasn’t perfect, as evidenced by this scuffle:

Incidentally, the club is the Tricolore’s opponents tonight.

Let’s see if Montreal can slow down Tampa Bay.

3. Eight Stars wins in a row

The Dallas Stars aren’t losing anymore. Yesterday, they blanked the Oilers 5-0.

It was their eighth win in a row.

Whitewashing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company is a very difficult task.

Hats off to them.

In the win, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal.

In doing so, he reached the 30-goal plateau in the NHL, and he’s only 20…

4. 70 assists for Quinn Hughes

In a seemingly easy game, the Canucks were tested by the Coyotes.

Vancouver won 2-1, but the club was hot.

It was in the dying moments of the game that Connor Garland scored the winning goal against his former club.

Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on the goal.

It was his 70th of the season. And in Canucks history, he joined a select group (one player).

The captain also scored the game’s first goal.

This season, he has 86 points in 76 games.

Extension

– A 63rd for Auston Matthews.

– Hat trick for Trevor Moore.

– Big performances for four players.

(Credit: NHL)

– 18 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content