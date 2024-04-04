Top-4: 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe

Last night in the NHL, there were only five games.

As our colleague Félix Forget mentioned, a general battle broke out right from the start of the Rangers-Devils game. After the game, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette admitted that all five men on the ice did a good job.

Jake Oettinger turned aside all 35 shots he faced and became the first @DallasStars goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Ben Bishop in 2018-19 (3 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/7Ik8R0ZcBZ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2024

1. 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe

Here are the other results and highlights:Since his NHL debut, Matt Rempe has been making a name for himself. He likes to play tough and he likes to fight.His utility: the physical game.

Yesterday, he spent nine times more time in the dungeon (47) than on the ice (five minutes). It’s crazy, too.

Matt Rempe has spent more time in the penalty box than on the ice against the Devils. pic.twitter.com/n1c017tvku – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 4, 2024

I guess the shots in his face before the game are working well for him…

Part of Matt Rempe’s pregame routine is some face-slaps pic.twitter.com/qtQOXvj0Nz – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

3 UNANSWERED FROM THE DEVILS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/aiQJFayFPe – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 4, 2024

Chris Kreider recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for sole possession of the third most in @NYRangers history. Only Rod Gilbert (52) and Jean Ratelle (46) have more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX https://t.co/91wFL8tvt0 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2024

2. Nikita Kucherov breaks concession record

Kucherov sets a Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record at 129 points on the season with this apple pic.twitter.com/8Fw9GV8tcT – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 4, 2024

Lightning improve to 9-1-1 in their last 11. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 4, 2024

This crazy match was finally won by the Rangers by a score of 4-3.New Jersey had scored three unanswered goals to take the lead.Chris Kreider had other plans, however.In 2018-2019, Nikita Kucherov broke a franchise record for points. That year, he won the Art Ross and collected 128 points.A few years later, he shattered his own record. Yesterday, he collected his 128th, 129th and 130th points.As for the Lightning, they won 4-1 against the Leafs.In its last 11 games, Tampa Bay is on fire.

It wasn’t perfect, as evidenced by this scuffle:

A good right sent the Lightning colossus to the mat https://t.co/W27KXQJ8MG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 4, 2024

Incidentally, the club is the Tricolore’s opponents tonight.

Let’s see if Montreal can slow down Tampa Bay.

3. Eight Stars wins in a row

The Dallas Stars aren’t losing anymore. Yesterday, they blanked the Oilers 5-0.

Eight wins in a row for the @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/N1YtIGe3BQ – NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2024

It was their eighth win in a row.Whitewashing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company is a very difficult task.Hats off to them.In the win, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal.

In doing so, he reached the 30-goal plateau in the NHL, and he’s only 20…

Wyatt Johnston put the @DallasStars up 3-0 and recorded his first career 30-goal season in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/IUndA7oamd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2024

4. 70 assists for Quinn Hughes

CONOR GARLAND He fires home the go-ahead goal with 1:51 left in the third period to lift the @Canucks to victory! pic.twitter.com/YVZxDHzJpM – NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2024

Quinn Hughes became the second player in @Canucks history to post 70 assists in a season, joining Henrik Sedin (3x).#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/AoZ3FOwFNo – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2024

In a seemingly easy game, the Canucks were tested by the Coyotes.Vancouver won 2-1, but the club was hot.It was in the dying moments of the game that Connor Garland scored the winning goal against his former club.Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on the goal.It was his 70th of the season. And in Canucks history, he joined a select group (one player).

The captain also scored the game’s first goal.

Extension

This season, he has 86 points in 76 games.

– A 63rd for Auston Matthews.

– Hat trick for Trevor Moore.

The second career hat trick for Trevor Moore! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/S3IfBoAlM8 – NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2024

– Big performances for four players.

– 18 teams in action tonight.