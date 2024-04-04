Top-4: 9 times more penalty minutes than ice time for Matt Rempe

Jake Oettinger turned aside all 35 shots he faced and became the first @DallasStars goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Ben Bishop in 2018-19 (3 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/7Ik8R0ZcBZ
As our colleague Félix Forget mentioned, a general battle broke out right from the start of the Rangers-Devils game. After the game, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette admitted that all five men on the ice did a good job.
Yesterday, he spent nine times more time in the dungeon (47) than on the ice (five minutes). It’s crazy, too.
Matt Rempe has spent more time in the penalty box than on the ice against the Devils. pic.twitter.com/n1c017tvku
I guess the shots in his face before the game are working well for him…
Part of Matt Rempe’s pregame routine is some face-slaps pic.twitter.com/qtQOXvj0Nz
3 UNANSWERED FROM THE DEVILS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/aiQJFayFPe
Chris Kreider recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for sole possession of the third most in @NYRangers history. Only Rod Gilbert (52) and Jean Ratelle (46) have more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX https://t.co/91wFL8tvt0
Kucherov sets a Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record at 129 points on the season with this apple pic.twitter.com/8Fw9GV8tcT
Lightning improve to 9-1-1 in their last 11.
It wasn’t perfect, as evidenced by this scuffle:
A good right sent the Lightning colossus to the mat https://t.co/W27KXQJ8MG
Incidentally, the club is the Tricolore’s opponents tonight.
Let’s see if Montreal can slow down Tampa Bay.
The Dallas Stars aren’t losing anymore. Yesterday, they blanked the Oilers 5-0.
Eight wins in a row for the @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/N1YtIGe3BQ
In doing so, he reached the 30-goal plateau in the NHL, and he’s only 20…
Wyatt Johnston put the @DallasStars up 3-0 and recorded his first career 30-goal season in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/IUndA7oamd
CONOR GARLAND
He fires home the go-ahead goal with 1:51 left in the third period to lift the @Canucks to victory! pic.twitter.com/YVZxDHzJpM
Quinn Hughes became the second player in @Canucks history to post 70 assists in a season, joining Henrik Sedin (3x).#NHLStats: https://t.co/98PAGiKUGX pic.twitter.com/AoZ3FOwFNo
The captain also scored the game’s first goal.
Extension
– A 63rd for Auston Matthews.
GUESS WHO
Auston Matthews(@AM34) ties the game with goal No. 63!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/hu6eBcPutJ
– Hat trick for Trevor Moore.
The second career hat trick for Trevor Moore!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/S3IfBoAlM8
– Big performances for four players.
