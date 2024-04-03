Expected goals: Pierre-Luc Dubois plays on the NHL’s worst line in 2023-24

Pierre-Luc Dubois is having a difficult first season with the Kings. The Quebecer, acquired at a high price last summer (both in terms of capital and money), has just 35 points in 74 games, placing him eighth among his team’s top scorers.

Considering he’s the third-highest paid player in town behind Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar, that’s not exactly ideal.

And while the basic stats aren’t encouraging, the advanced stats aren’t much more so, especially at 5-on-5.

In an article by Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec), we learn that in terms of expected goals (calculated according to the line’s on-ice performance), PLD ‘s line is the worst in the NHL this season (tied with eight others, including Jonathan Huberdeau’s), despite having only two expected goals so far this campaign.

It’s really, really bad.

NHL: the leaders (and losers) in ten completely unusual advanced stats categories(@KDubeJDQ)https://t.co/HwNRKzrcQU – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) April 3, 2024

Let’s just say that the Kings, who gave him an eight-year, $68 million contract before he’d even played a game in his new uniform, were definitely expecting better from the Quebecer, who simply isn’t producing with Carl Grundstrom and Alex Laferriere.

The good news is that even though Quebec is represented on two of the NHL’s worst lines, it is also represented on the league’s best, as Alexis Lafrenière’s line ranks first in the league with 51 expected goals.

The Saint-Eustache native has really blossomed this season alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, posting 26 goals and 54 points in 76 games. It’s taken him a few years, but he’s finally looking like a top-quality NHL player.

For Dubois, though, the Kings will have to find a way to get him going again, because right now, his production is completely unacceptable.

Imagine if he’d had the same season in Montreal after the club paid top dollar to bring him to town…

