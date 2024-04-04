Logan Mailloux’s agent is angry about the comments made against his client in Stanley25
After telling the podcast that Logan Mailloux had been showing up late to practices and team meetings, Max Truman received an e-mail from Mailloux’s agent about the matter.
We were spreading slander and false information. – Maxime Truman
Basically, the agent didn’t like seeing the guys say things that were… true. He didn’t like seeing his client portrayed as a player who didn’t take his responsibilities seriously.
Max’s response? He told him that in episode #9 of the podcast, the guys set the record straight by saying that for some time now, Mailloux had been taking a stand and breaking his bad habits in this regard.
Max talks about the time Jean-François Houle mentioned it at a press conference. And I’d like to add this TVA Sports article on the subject, about three months ago. Soit was known.
“Uncomfortable” and “always late”: Logan Mailloux rolled up his sleeves and got his season back on track https://t.co/11ttXesfyS
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 11, 2024
The agent didn’t respond.
Burst
– Unbelievable.
And that’s even though they’ll be playing in… Sacramento. https://t.co/ReBC0Nvwle
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 4, 2024
– Juraj Slafkovsky ended his (regular) season and will miraculously be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.
Per HC Paul Maurice, Aaron Ekblad will most likely be out until game 1 of the playoffs. Maurice said he is quite confident Ekblad will be 100% and ready for game 1.
– Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) April 4, 2024
– Really?
I’m told that Mavrik Bourque will be recalled by the Dallas Stars and will play his first NHL game on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bourque is having a stellar season in the AHL, leading the league in scoring. #lhjmq @Cataractes_Shaw
– Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) April 4, 2024
– Interesting.
Juraj Slafkovsky ranks 69th among NHL forwards in the number of checks distributed.
But my main point is that there are only 11 players ranked ahead of him who have more points than he does.
Knowing how to combine attack and toughness is an art.
Just 20 years old.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 4, 2024
– Sean Couturier injured. It’s easier to leave him out, isn’t it?
Injury update per Flyers GM Daniel Briere:
Sean Couturier has an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. He will not travel with the team and won’t be available the next two games. pic.twitter.com/bfqw66P3QC
– Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 4, 2024