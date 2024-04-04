Kaiden Guhle is one of the best defensive defenders on the circuit

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will not return to action tonight (upper body).
And that’s without mentioning the young defensemen already established with the Habs: Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris and especially Kaiden Guhle.
It’s rare to see a young defenseman make the leap from Canadian junior to the NHL with little or no problem.
What’s a little more worrying is the injury situation, as he’s had quite a history of injuries since his junior days.
Nevertheless, he’s probably the club’s best defensive defenseman, even ahead of David Savard.
What’s more, the fact that Guhle is only 22 years old makes it all the more likely that he’ll be useful to the Tricolore in the future.
Harman Dayal recently wrote an article for The Athletic, in which he profiled the NHL’s top defensive defensemen.
Respect Kaiden Guhle
Personally, I saw him higher than that on this list, but I noticed the presence of Parayko and Pelech in the honorable mentions and I don’t see how he could be any higher. Pelech and Parayko are two defensive-minded defensemen who are among the NHL’s elite, in my opinion.
Still, it’s a great honor for the Habs’ 22-year-old defenseman.
- 40 games played minimum
- Top-4 defenseman
- Below-average five-on-five goals-against rate
As we know, the Tricolore has a surplus of defensemen, and there’s a good chance the club will trade one of its defensemen this summer to make room for the youngsters coming through.
Even if Savard plays very responsible hockey, especially in his zone, it’s vital that the Tricolore doesn’t trade Guhle.
It’s hard to find a comparison for Guhle in the history of the Habs, but Colton Parayko or Jake Muzzin might be good comparisons.
And I’ll always remember Weber’s great usefulness in the 2021 series. His defensive game, despite the fact that he was banged up from a number of injuries and was 35 years old, was extremely important in games like the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Extensions
In tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kaiden Guhle left the game after being checked by Nikita Kucherov. The Tricolore announced at the second intermission that the young defenseman would not return to action tonight.