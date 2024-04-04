Fowler’s ceiling is higher than that of Montembault and Primeau

Jacob Fowler is one of the Canadiens’ most promising prospects.

He was selected 69th (early 3rd round) in the last draft… But his performance in Boston this season has been incredible.

It really makes you think the Habs made a damn fine choice, because Fowler was dominant in his very first NCAA season.

The subject of goaltending has been popular in Montreal ever since we learned that Carey Price won’t be playing again. In fact, I should say that we’re still looking for a successor to #31, because he’s been so good for so many years in Montreal.

And on that subject, it looks like Pierre McGuire thinks the Habs may have found the right guy.

McGuire (Sick Podcast ) really believes that Jacob Fowler’s ceiling is higher than that of Samuel Montembeault or Cayden Primeau, two guys who have already proven themselves in the National League:

The nice thing about Fowler is that he has the potential… And the personality to play in a market like Montreal.

His confidence is probably the element that best represents his mindset and his game… Which is clearly positive for him and for the Habs organization.

He loves the cameras, he loves the attention and he excels in the important moments, after all.It says a lot about the personality of a player that age.

Jacob Fowler – let’s face it – still has some crusts to eat before he’s dominant at the next level. But what we’ve seen from the goalkeeper so far this season is really encouraging for what’s to come.

And that’s why McGuire’s comments are so relevant.

