Fowler’s ceiling is higher than that of Montembault and Primeau

Perfect timing.
Perfect shot.
Perfect game to step up.
Take a bow, Ryan Shea! pic.twitter.com/RGKUglMYkn
Jacob Fowler is one of the Canadiens’ most promising prospects.
He was selected 69th (early 3rd round) in the last draft… But his performance in Boston this season has been incredible.
The subject of goaltending has been popular in Montreal ever since we learned that Carey Price won’t be playing again. In fact, I should say that we’re still looking for a successor to #31, because he’s been so good for so many years in Montreal.
McGuire (Sick Podcast ) really believes that Jacob Fowler’s ceiling is higher than that of Samuel Montembeault or Cayden Primeau, two guys who have already proven themselves in the National League:
Pierre McGuire: Jacob Fowler has a higher ceiling than Montembeault and Primeau
The nice thing about Fowler is that he has the potential… And the personality to play in a market like Montreal.
His confidence is probably the element that best represents his mindset and his game… Which is clearly positive for him and for the Habs organization.
Jacob Fowler – let’s face it – still has some crusts to eat before he’s dominant at the next level. But what we’ve seen from the goalkeeper so far this season is really encouraging for what’s to come.
And that’s why McGuire’s comments are so relevant.
In gusto
– Beautiful goal.
– 400 goals for Marchand.
Goal number 400 for Marchy!! pic.twitter.com/AQrh6X1gnU
– Oh!
The fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run says L.A. pressured her into giving up the ball, she tells @SamBlum3.
Ambar Roman says security separated her from her husband and made her accept a low-ball offer.https://t.co/Z2k04CS8kR pic.twitter.com/ushk8UccTF
