Jesperi Kotkaniemi will (finally) be sidelined tonight

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is having a miserable season in Carolina.

The center is inconsistent, he’s not producing up to expectations…

And his 25 points in 74 games are disappointing for the salary he earns ($4.825M per season).

Rod Brind’Amour has had enough, obviously, because he’s made an important decision concerning his young player.

The Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins at home tonight… And Kotkaniemi will be left out for the occasion.

Rod Brind’Amour confirms pre-game that Frederik Andersen will start tonight against the Bruins. Jesper Fast, who has missed six games due to an upper-body injury, will draw back in. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be the healthy extra. pic.twitter.com/C4oTDqrzgQ – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 4, 2024

Jesper Fast will take his place in the line-up:The descent into hell continues for the former Habs player, who has never reached his full potential since his arrival in the NHL.

Yet his good start to the season led us to believe that he had reached a certain level of maturity… But that’s clearly not the case.

After all, this is a big message for him, and it comes in the Hurricanes’ 76th game of the season.

KK will have to work hard to get back into the line-up in time for the playoffs, and he’ll have to work hard to show his coach that he can help the team.

It’s up to him… even if it’s going to be pretty tough.

It’s ironic, too, because it’s reminiscent of the Hurricanes’ comments and nonsense when KK accepted Don Waddell’s hostile offer a few years ago.

You know, the term “he who laughs last, laughs hard”… It seems he’s perfect in this situation, hehe.

