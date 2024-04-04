Brendan Gallagher on last night’s mess at MSG: “It was a sight to behold”.

Everyone saw what happened at Madison Square Gardien last night between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

That said, no one has the same opinion of the situation…

And, of course, this brings the fighting debate back into the discussion, in Montreal and throughout the NHL.

Last night’s free-for-all – as criticized as it may be – helps the sport’s visibility, because now everyone’s talking about it (for good or ill).

Some people think it doesn’t belong on the ice… And others, on the other hand, liked what they saw because it’s hockey “like it used to be”.

Brendan Gallagher belongs to the second group, who seems to have really enjoyed the battle between the two clubs’ big behemoths, according to Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal ):

It was fantastic and entertaining. That’s what makes our sport unique. I hope people enjoyed it […] There were the two big boys (Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid) having a great time. It was great to see. – Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher hopes you enjoyed the free-for-all between the Rangers and Devils: "It was great to see"

Brendan Gallagher also told Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports) that he thinks fighting is important in the National League because it can earn a player the respect of his teammates.

“Fans talk about it,” he told the reporter… And it’s impossible to say the forward isn’t right:

I asked Brendan Gallagher if he believes that "more players than we think like scrimmages." "Yes. I still think it's important. The respect you earn from your teammates, that counts. That's what makes our sport unique. The fans talk about it."

It’s boring to say… But events like yesterday show just how popular fights still are when people talk about them.

Go look at the pictures of yesterday’s scene and try to find 10 people in the stands who weren’t out of their seats. That’s more my point.

It’s exciting in a way because it doesn’t happen every night, and because people are entertained when guys heel each other in the face.

But we’re talking about a unique situation because Matt Rempe had a score to settle with all those damned Devils players.

Once in a while, it’s okay in my book. Because even if there’s something negative in all this (injuries, blows to the head), you can see how much people care and I find it hard to believe that it’s the NHL that’s going to complain.

In a gust

