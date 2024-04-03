Skip to content
News

Since the All-Star Game, Nick Suzuki has scored 62 goals in 82 games.
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Since the All-Star Game, Nick Suzuki has scored 62 goals in 82 games.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

I don’t know what’s changed in his routine since his return from the All-Star Game.

But whatever Nick Suzuki does before the games, he has to keep doing it. Why?

Because the Flanelle captain has been one of the league’s top scorers since February 1.

l has 19 goals (and 10 assists) in just 25 games… while only Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman have more goals than him since then.

Still, it’s crazy that Suz has more goals than guys like William Nylander, Kirill Kaprizov, Sebastian Aho and Brayden Point :

(Credit: NHL.com)

The Habs aren’t having an easy season – I say that because they’re going to miss the playoffs again – but the captain’s performance is really quite impressive .

It’s the best story of the season… perhaps on a par with the blossoming of Juraj Slafkovsky.

Nick Suzuki is 24 years old, and with the season he’s having, you have to wonder what his real ceiling is.

Does he have the potential to score 40 goals in a few seasons?

Does he have the potential to be a 90-point guy in a few seasons?

After all, since he entered the National League, his offensive production has improved year after year:

  • 41 points in 71 games (19-20)
  • 41 points in 56 games (20-21)
  • 61 points in 82 games (21-22)
  • 66 points in 82 games (22-23)
  • 78 points in 82 games (23-24)
Expectations will be high next year, and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

That said, with Slaf likely to be even better next year, it’s not impossible to believe that Suzuki could further improve his offensive pace…

More

– To be continued!

– He’s going to be a monster.

– Nice evening at the office.

– Is it possible?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content