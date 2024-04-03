Zegras’s pig farting shows why the Habs must stay away

Nothing has worked for Trevor Zegras so far this season.

The Ducks forward hasn’t been producing up to expectations and has missed several games with an ankle injury.

The result? Zegras is as frustrated as ever and has been farting like a five-year-old since his return to action.

Vincent Noël (Balle Courbe) published an article in which he talks about the Ducks‘ player’s recent outbursts.

Zegras broke his stick unnecessarily on his team’s bench because he ran into an umpire…

He delivered a (very) violent double-check to Chris Tanev’s back when he made his return to action two weeks ago…

He decided to break the camera in the penalty box after being punished by the officials…

Let’s just say we can see why many criticize his attitude :

Lmfaooooooo Trevor Zegras is officially back everyone pic.twitter.com/K12gSlQJeq – doublehockeystix (@dblhockeystix) March 29, 2024

Zegras got laid out by the ref, and he wasn’t happy about it pic.twitter.com/JNxmgNUUOG – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 3, 2024

Trevor Zegras took out his frustration after taking a double-minor in the 3rd by smashing the penalty box camera pic.twitter.com/8W1ZY874lD – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2024

That’s why the Habs need to stay away from him in my eyes.

The Habs are trying to establish a new culture, after all… And when the club is ready to win, it won’t be time for Martin St-Louis or the club’s veterans to play daycare.

Zegras is frustrated, and that’s understandable in a way… But repeated gestures like these would not go down well with fans in Montreal.

He acts like a baby and nobody needs that, we agree.

Trevor Zegras is still young at 23 and perhaps he’ll mature with time. I hope so, at least, because he has to try to manage his emotions when the time comes.

In bursts

– Martin St-Louis had good things to say about his captain.

“He doesn’t take shortcuts, he really works on his game. He’s had great games without any points & not so great games with points. He’s a good self-critic. When you’re honest with yourself & you stay the course with your process, it’s easier to stay sane.” – MSL on Nick Suzuki pic.twitter.com/0LKILJrGgL – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 3, 2024

– Slafkovsky is strong.

“He’s a strong kid. I know he’s young but he’s an absolute house. He’s strong & he’s gonna defend himself every single time he can. I think that’s exactly what he needs to do.” – Arber Xhekaj today on Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/NR7pRKosQL – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 3, 2024

– Seriously…

How is bro gonna flop against the ref pic.twitter.com/aq7EyYt1VP – Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 3, 2024

– Well done.

– Strange news, on the eve of the Masters…