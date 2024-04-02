Islanders perform worse under Patrick Roy than before his arrival

When Patrick Roy arrived, the Islanders were going nowhere.

Lane Lambert had failed to maximize his squad’s potential, prompting Lou Lamoriello to call on the former Canadiens goaltender behind the bench.

This marked his return to the NHL.

His journey in New York began with three points in four games before the All-Star break. Then, the club rolled in sequences: two wins, three losses, one win, two losses, six wins… and six losses between March 11 and 21.

That’s when it hurt.

Since then, the club has been alternating wins and losses, with the result that for weeks now, the Islanders have had absolutely no momentum heading into the playoffs.

And what we’re seeing is that the club (which won yesterday against the Flyers) has been playing for .517 since the Quebecer arrived in town. And before January 20, the club was playing for .544.

The Patrick effect is long overdue. https://t.co/ASvhbhvBxx – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) April 2, 2024

Remember that when Roy arrived in the NHL as coach in Colorado, he led his team to the playoffs in 2014, after taking a club that drafted first overall.But the following two years, nothing.

Will Roy be able to reverse the trend and make the playoffs in the coming weeks… despite the fact that his GM didn’t offer him any support at the trade deadline last month?

It won’t be easy, as there are still several good teams to overtake in the standings. And the clock is ticking against the New York Islanders, too…

Gossip

– The Lions are the talk of the town.

– What’s next in the ECHL?

SCOOP! The Newfoundland Growlers have told the other ECHL teams that their players will become available soon. #TheEnd EXCLUSIVE! The @NLGrowlers have indicated to other ECHL teams that their players will become free agent later today. #TheEnd#Lions #OnAttendEncore – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 2, 2024

– Interesting.

Blue Jays wins will pay off for fans. https://t.co/B4gsdij8zg – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 2, 2024

– Slaf is doing well.

Juraj Slafkovsky has 34 pts in his last 44 games. #GoHabsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 2, 2024

– The defenseman wants to win.

In fact, if I had one name to give you in terms of “competitive spirit” in this club, it would be Mike. The look on his face after a defeat suggests he could take it all. But he always remains calm despite the frustration. A great leader. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 2, 2024

– That makes sense.