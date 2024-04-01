Reinbacher: Extremely impressive in the eyes of two NHL scouts

David Reinbacher hasn’t had it easy since joining the Rocket.

The defenseman plays superbly on the ice…

But what’s most impressive is that he’s playing superbly despite the large number of games he’s played in the last two weeks. The Rocket has just wrapped up a stretch of six games in just nine days, and the defenseman seems to be improving every time he steps on the ice.

This is encouraging for fans and for the organization, because expectations were high. That’s normal, after all, when you consider that Reinbacher is the 5th overall pick.

But even some professional NHL scouts have praised the young man’s work over the past week and a half.

Two NHL pro scouts we consulted about Reinbacher’s game were extremely impressed with his ability to move the puck and make quick decisions. – Arpon Basu

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) wrote about it in a recent article

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) wrote about it in a recent article

When you watch Reinbacher on the ice, there’s one thing in particular that stands out.

It’s his calmness with – and without – the puck.

The Austrian takes his time before making a decision and doesn’t rush things. He plays simple hockey, which limits his mistakes… And the results come too, because the defenseman has one goal and two assists (six games) so far in the AHL.

It’s a small sample, but one point every two games for a 19-year-old is really quite respectable. Especially when you’re talking about a defenseman!

Before he played his very first game, Anthony Marcotte said on BPM Sports that he wanted to see Reinbacher make a direct impact in Jean-François Houle’s line-up, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

The Rocket have won four of the six games Reinbacher has played in, and the timing is perfect because the club is in the thick of the playoff race right now.

There are only six games left in the Rocket’s season, though, and the team will need Reinbacher to get its ticket to the dance.

Yes, we’re already there.

