Christian Dvorak has a “good chance” of playing again this season, says Martin St-Louis

Christian Dvorak’s season may not be over after all.

The center forward, who has been out since the very beginning of the new year with a pectoral injury, is getting better.

Things are going well with his rehabilitation, to the point where we can expect to see him back in action by the end of the regular calendar, according to Martin St-Louis after today’s training session.

D-Vo was out west and has been practicing with his team-mates in the last few days in a regular jersey, so we could expect him to return…

#Habs We thought C. Dvorak’s season was over, but Martin St-Louis says there’s “a good chance” we’ll see him again before the end of the season. – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) April 1, 2024

But hearing the confirmation directly from Martin St-Louis is even better:

Christian Dvorak isn’t necessarily the most beloved player among fans-you can talk to Maxime Truman about that-because his importance in Martin St-Louis’ lineup is minimal.

What I mean by that is that his potential return to the line-up isn’t terribly exciting in everyone’s eyes.

On the other hand, it will allow management and the coaching staff to try things out and evaluate him for next season.

Kent Hughes will have to sit down this summer and ask himself whether D-Vo has what it takes to help the team in the short term (Dvorak’s contract runs out at the end of the 24-25 season).

We know that the Habs GM is creative and not afraid to make transactions to help his club… And Dvorak’s return to the ice could help Hughes determine his true value in the Tricolore lineup, even if the games aren’t important between now and the end.

In gusto

As a final reminder, the Canadiens still have nine games to play this season. The Panthers visit the Bell Centre tomorrow night, the Lightning on Thursday and the Leafs on Saturday.Will we see #28 in action by the end of the week? And if so, who will have to pay?

